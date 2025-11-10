NC State Extends Offer To Top-20 TE
When it comes to the Class of 2027, NC State is one of the few teams in the nation with a pair of commitments. They currently have the No. 25 overall Class of '27, which goes to show just how much attention they're putting into the future.
While all eyes are still on the Class of 2026 and rounding out those recruits, head coach Dave Doeren is looking beyond just this year.
After a crazy 2025 season, he knows his Class of '26 will be good enough to get the team to where they need to be. He has a Top 60 Class of '26, but those 18 commitments are before everything goes down with the transfer portal.
Now, Tommy Douglas is his next target. Douglas is a three-star tight end in the Class of '27, and he's quickly become a top priority for Doeren and company. The Wolfpack know how important their offense is, so adding a player like Douglas only further strengthens their squad.
Tommy Douglas's NC State Offer
After receiving an offer from the Wolfpack, Douglas took to social media to make the announcement, "After a great conversation with Gavin Locklear, I am blessed to receive an offer from NC State!"
Sadly for NC State, they're far from the only team interested in Douglas. The 6'4'' 225-pound tight end has received offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, Michigan, Penn State, USC, Alabama, Ohio State, and Auburn, among others.
Some of the other lower-level teams to throw an offer his way include Liberty, Toledo, and Temple, but he also has plenty of others from teams like Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, and plenty more.
The Battle For A Top-20 Tight End
At the end of the day, this may not be a battle that Doeren can win, but that doesn't mean he isn't going to put up a fight. Plenty of teams will pull their offers or no longer show interest when the time gets closer, but it's clear that NC State is ready to go all-in on Douglas.
Currently, their two Class of '27 recruits are both offensive players. Coincidentally, one just happens to be a tight end. Griffin Cockerham, who committed on Sept 23, is a 6'4'' 215-pound TE out of Raleigh, NC.
Both of their recruits in that class are Raleigh natives, which makes sense as to why they committed so soon. Seeing as Douglas is from Princeton, NJ, it won't be as easy to land his commitment.
