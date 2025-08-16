NC State Bets on JUCO Standout to Bolster Defensive Line
The Wolfpack had to improve the defensive line. 23 total sacks for 2024 isn't going to cut it within the ACC. Head coach Dave Doren knew that and made changes to his staff. Next up is hunting for talent that can bring the extra explosiveness the Wolfpack needed.
Talent will be found no matter what. A coach or scout will get eyes if a player can play football well, especially regarding the defensive line. New Ravens pass rusher Mike Green led the NCAA in sacks last year while playing at Marshall, which didn't stop Green from almost getting picked in the first round of the most recent draft; other factors played into that.
NC State sought far and wide and found AJ Prim, a Poplarville, Pearl River Community College junior college athlete. He was the first JUCO commitment for the Wolfpack, and he was rated a three-star sophomore and the No. 18 JUCO recruit in the country by On3.
High School
Before going the JUCO route, Prim attended Foley High School in Alabama. During his senior year, he had 18 tackles, 15 assists, four tackles for loss and four sacks. The performance earned him a spot on the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A All-State Honorable mention list and the All-Baldwin County First Team.
He was even selected to play in the Alabama North/South All-Star Game.
None of it was enough to field any D1 offers, as on 247Sports, he was rated a zero-star recruit. It was time to bet on himself.
JUCO
Prim made the ultimate bet on himself by going down to the JUCO level. It was up to him and him only to produce results worth being considered for a Power Four spot.
His sophomore season produced the results he needed to cash out on his slip. He totaled 49 tackles with 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception, all in just eight games. As a freshman, he achieved 2.5 sacks.
The results earned him the No. 8 JUCO defensive linemen in the country and No. 13 prospect in Mississippi, and it was time to level up to a Power Four team.
NC State
NC State wasn't the only team seeking Prim's talent. He has field offers from Boise State, Houston and Washington State. Prim even visited the Broncos before he visited the Wolfpack.
What ultimately sold him was his visit to Raleigh on Nov. 9, where the Wolfpack hosted Duke to a sell-out home crowd. Shortly after, he shut his recruitment down, giving Doeren another intriguing prospect to field among his defensive line this season.
