CJ Bailey Officially Becomes Breakout Candidate Among ACC Quarterbacks
A number of ACC media polls and preseason awards were released Thursday. Among the players who received votes for ACC Preseason Player of the Year was North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey.
While not a huge contender for the award (He was seventh in voting with two votes), Bailey clearly has some support amongst media members in a conference with an impressive group of quarterbacks and contenders for the award.
Below is the list of players voted for by the panel of media members:
ACC Preseason Player of the Year
* 1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (146)
* 2. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (9)
* 3. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (5)
* T4. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (4)
* T4. Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech (4)
* 6. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (3)
* T7. Quintayvious Hutchins, DE, Boston College (2)
* T7. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (2)
* T7. Eli Holstein, QB, Pitt (2)
* T7. Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt (2)
* T7. Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt (2)
* T12. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College (1)
* T12. Jamal Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech (1)
While Clemson's Cade Klubnik is a heavy favorite for the award and will compete for the coveted Heisman Trophy, Bailey's presence on the list should be a good sign for things to come in Raleigh.
Bailey will look to improve upon a solid freshman season in the upcoming 2025 campaign. He was thrust into a starting role unexpectedly and now has the reins over the program and will work with first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper to grow as a passer.
Across 12 games in 2024, Bailey passed for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was also a threat on the ground, totaling 279 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns. He'll work to keep his turnover numbers down in 2025, as he threw ten interceptions as a freshman.
He's been motivated by former high school teammate and Ohio State superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to compete at an even higher level than he already has.
"“I got to meet him at the top,” Bailey said about Smith. “He’s actually motivating me to be better everyday. I want to be up there with him.”
With the opening matchup against East Carolina just a few weeks away, Bailey's development and the hype around him will remain a major storyline for the 2025 Wolfpack football team.
