NC State Quarterback Developing into a Problem

NC State quarterback CJ Bailey, after an outstanding freshman campaign, looks to make the jump from good to great.

Michael Woodworth

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) passes the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) passes the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
CJ Bailey is the current and returning quarterback for the Wolfpack. Bailey joined the wolf pack in the class of 2024. He wasn't born in North Carolina, but he now calls it his home.

Bailey went to school in Florida and grew up there. He attended Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida. This was a nice school and program that gave him the tools to develop into a college-ready quarterback. During his high school stint, he racked up 9,005 passing yards and 116 touchdowns, which helped him get noticed by NC State coach Dave Doeren.

Freshman Season

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

NC States first game of the season was against ranked Tennesse which they lost 51-10. Their second game was against Louisiana Tech. To this point Bailey is the second-string quarter back behind Grayson McCall. Though the game McCall got injured and Bailey as called to action. He led the team to victory throwing 13 for 20, with 156 yards and interception. Accuracy wise this was a pretty good game but Bailey also made a big mistake with his interception but it was his college debut, in no means was he supposed to be perfect.

His second game was an important one versus an ACC opponent, Clemson. Clemson is one of the best teams in the nation and was the heavy favorite in this matchup. Bailey went out and had a good day against the Tigers, going for 204 yards on 16 for 25 passing. He scored his first touchdown and added another interception.

Bailey would bounce back from that loss and get a win against Northern Illinois, 24-17. Bailey would rack up another 103 yards along with a touchdown and no interceptions. This win was huge as it was an ACC matchup.

Bailey had his best game against Stanford, throwing an almost perfect 18 for 20 for 234 yards. He also threw an impressive three touchdowns with zero interceptions. This game just showcased his potential as a quarterback and leader of this team.

Upcoming Season

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) hands the ball off to running back Hollywood Smothers (20) the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

CJ Bailey is not expected to be perfect in his sophomore season, but he is expected to make a jump from the 2024 season. In the latter half of the season, you could see Bailey's progression in his power, accuracy, and most importantly, his decision-making.

NC State has a very important season coming up and a chance to win the ACC.NC State has become Darkhorse's in the ACC and they will need Bailey to step up and become an X-Factor fo their offense.

Michael Woodworth attends Michigan State University. A multiple-sport athlete in high school, Woodworth developed a deep love for sports and sharing that with others. His hobbies include golf and fishing.