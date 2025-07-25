Important Season for NC State is Rapidly Approaching
The 2025-2026 season is crucial for NC State. NC State has the 9th best chance to win the ACC, and for the most part, they are counted out as serious contenders.
This season can be huge for NC State coach Dave Doeren, as he is seeking his first ACC championship ever. Doeren has a record of 87-65 in the ACC. He is an example of consistency and has proven that talent alone doesn't guarantee success. Consistently winning without the best-starred players proves his worth to this culture and program. This season, NC State is talented enough to make a run.
Coach Doeren has achieved significant conference success throughout his career. Before he joined the Wolfpack in 2013, he served as the Northern Illinois coach from 2011 to 2013, during which he won two MAC championships. Another conference championship would cement his legacy as an elite coach.
NC State isn't particularly well-known for its college football success and is often overshadowed by its basketball success. Over the years, NC State has attracted top recruits, but not won championships with them. Torry Holt comes to mind. When considering their athletes, it's hard not to notice the immense talent that flows through NC State.
The NC State schedule is not all that demanding this year as it has been. They do not have Clemson on their schedule, unlike last year. Their most challenging game will most likely be against the Miami Hurricanes. The Wolfpack has better odds of winning the ACC this year than in previous years.
Not only does their schedule favor success, but their roster also does. At quarterback, they have CJ Bailey, who is an elite dual threat. Bailey is elite at throwing and can get the offense down the field quickly when their run game is stalling. Bailey can also run when the pocket collapses or all of his options are covered.
NC State doesn't just have CJ Bailey, as they have also picked up some dynamic recruits. Their new 4-star interior lineman Spike Sowells will surely help their line against the Wolfpack's ACC opponents. NC State also acquired another 4-star player. TK Whitset, the offensive lineman who should help do damage control against the Miami pass rush.
On paper, the ACC championship is the most critical accolade the Wolfpack can achieve this year. Still, it may not be the most important to the players as they face their rival, North Carolina, in the last game of their regular season. This rivalry is so important to these players that this game can make or break how they view the success of their season.