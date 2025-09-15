3 Wolfpack Stars Rank Among ACC’s Best
We’re three weeks into the college football season, and chaos has ensued to no one's surprise. Upsets, blowouts, highlights and field storms. College football never disappoints with crazy moments, and so far in 2025, it’s delivered on all those fronts.
NC State is 3-0 so far in all of the craziness. It’s time to dive into how some of the Wolfpack players have fared in certain statistical categories compared to other ACC talent.
Hollywood's flashy runstyle
Redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers has been the bellcow of the Wolfpack rushing attack so far, having 63 attempts for 380 yards with three touchdowns. Smothers has excelled in one particular stat to begin the season, and Wolfpack fans probably have noticed his ability to force missed tackles.
It should come as no surprise that he’s one of the ACC’s best, according to Pro Football Focus’ forced missed tackles stats. Smothers is No. 2 in the ACC with 20 forced missed tackles; Stanford's Micah Ford leads the ACC with 23 forced missed tackles.
For just straight rushing yardage, Smothers leads the ACC. He also leads the ACC in yards after contact with 286, further signifying his ability to make defenders miss. Conference play has just begun, and ACC defenders will make sure to get him on the ground as soon as possible.
Development for Bailey evident early on
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey has played clean football early on in the 2025 season. In three games, he has only one turnover-worthy play as a passer, tied for third least in the ACC (minimum of 25 dropback attempts).
The development he’s taken in the offseason has been evident in his ability to stand tall in the pocket and make strikes down the field. It’s still young in the season, but the young signal caller has thrived in the new offensive coordinator Kurt Roper’s offense.
Wrecking ball on the defensive line
Offensive backfields have gotten used to seeing No. 54 in their backfields early on in the college football season. Graduate defensive end Sabastian Harsh has been in a clinic in a Wolfpack jersey. He leads the team in pressure with 10 on the season.
For total pressures in the ACC as a whole, Harsh is tied for fourth highest with 10 – Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. and Duke’s Vicnet Anthony Jr. are tied with him.
