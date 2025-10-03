This Freshman May Have Solidified NC State’s Offensive Line
NC State’s offensive line has gone through trials and tribulations throughout the first five weeks of the college football season. Multiple players have rotated in both guard spots, while center and tackles seem to be locked up.
Offensive linemen Kamen Smith, Val Erickson, Yousef Mugharbil, Anthony Carter Jr. and Spike Sowells have all played guard on either side for the Wolfpack this season. It felt like a revolving door, especially for the right guard spot. No player has consistently stayed there throughout the beginning of the season.
Against Virginia Tech, that may have changed with Sowells, who’s a true freshman, started at right guard and stayed there throughout the entire game. He logged 68 snaps and allowed two pressures according to Pro Football Focus. He got a 79.2 pass blocking grade, 58.6 run blocking grade and a 63.4 offensive grade.
Sowell Reflection
It was Sowell's first game starting on the Wolfpack, and he took the time to reflect on the moment.
“It felt great,” Sowells said. “We talked with Mr. Al a lot about trusting God’s plan. A big thing for me is giving God the glory first. God put me in that position. [Offensive line coach Garett] Tujague trusted me, and I felt that was big. Putting a true freshman in to start on the offensive line is not something you see a lot, especially when I’m not like a 6’8” guy like Juan Gaston at Georgia. I do what I got, and I try my best to execute.”
Sowells, who was recruited as a center out of Kentucky, hasn't fully gotten the opportunity to play center just yet, as senior center Jalen Grant possesses that role. Grant has been a key piece to the NC State offensive line, having four years of experience under his belt.
It’s a little unusual for Sowells to play guard, but he’s making do.
“I’ve never played guard,” Sowells said. “I’ve only played center, left tackle, and right tackle. So when they said guard, I’d never played it before.”
Learning a new role isn’t easy. That’s why the film from Virginia Tech has been a great teaching tape for Sowells to go back and look at.
“The biggest thing I learned was hand placement,” Sowells said. “And just how different the speed of the game is. You know, when you’re playing 68 snaps, you’re a lot [more] tired than when you’re playing six. On those 13-play drives, I was out there like, “Oh my gosh, how many plays are we in right now?” Just getting accustomed to the longer drives, and then the different defensive linemen you face.”
