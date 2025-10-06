How NC State’s Latest Win Measures Up Across the ACC
NC State throttled Campbell 56-10 to move to 4-2 in the 2025 season and snap a two-game losing skid.
The Wolfpack was the only ACC program to play a non-conference game in Week 6, as the rest of the conference battled it out and the power structure became even clearer than before. While NC State won't finish amongst the conference's elite teams, the Wolfpack does have a pair of intriguing wins early in the season that might signify the team is more competitive than it seemed during the two-game skid.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett breaks down where NC State's win stood in comparison with the rest of the conference matchups and how the Wolfpack looks moving forward in ACC play.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren is aware of the challenges his team faces heading into the back half of the season. He spoke about some critical things the Wolfpack needs to fix if it wants to be competitive moving forward in 2025.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's press conference following the win over the Fighting Camels:
On Charlton Warren stepping up as the temporary defensive coordinator in DJ Eliot's stead
- "Thankful for Coach Warren. I thought what he's had to do the last two weeks was above and beyond the call of duty. And so, Charlton did a great job for us and stepped in and allowed DJ the opportunity to spend the time that he needed at home. And it was good to have DJ back on the sidelines with us today."
On the issues with special teams throughout the game
- "Special teams-wise, obviously disappointed that catching a punt is so hard, but I think out of this, we found our punt returner in Terrell Anderson. So, that might be the thing I'm most excited about coming out of the game. We finally got a guy back there that knows what to do. And so, what you do in practice has got to show up in games. The special teams area continues to be a sore spot for me with our performance and a penalty on a touchdown.
- "A lot of these are freshmen. Teddy (Hoffmann) is a freshman. LaCorian (Hodge), who got the holding penalty, is a freshman. Guys have got to understand when they're playing, it doesn't matter what age they are. They've got to be mature and they've got to handle the game, but like how we responded today."
