This Emerging NC State Receiver Is Becoming a Top Target
NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson is emerging as the No. 1 target within the Wolfpack’s receiving room. It’s been hard to fully determine who will be “the guy” in the first couple of weeks of the season, as it’s been someone different each week.
In week one, it was Wesley Grimes who went for 121 yards and a touchdown. In week two, it was Noah Rogers who led the way with 52 yards. In week four, Anderson went off for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Going into week five, it was hard to predict Anderson going off again, as the variety in the Wolfpack receiving room was evident in the first four weeks, but he led the room in receiving for the second week in a row with 65 yards against the Hokies.
Anderson led the teams in average depth of target in the loss on Saturday, with 11.8, and in yards per route run with 2.6 yards per route. He’s been a reliable target for quarterback CJ Bailey all over the field, whether it be down the sideline or in the middle of the field.
Coming into the season, it was known that the biggest target for Bailey would be tight end Justin Joly. Joly is a mismatch for any defense, standing at 6-foot-3, 263 pounds. He can line up anywhere and is a hard cover for any defensive back. It’s been a slow start for Joly in 2025, but as the weeks have gone by, his usage and targets have slowly gone up.
The question was who the receiver Bailey could lean on when he needed to. Anderson seems to be the target. These past two weeks, the overarching question is, will he be able to keep it up throughout the remainder of the season?
He certainly can if the ball keeps coming his way at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds. With his frame, he can line up out wide and in the slot. He did so on Saturday, having six snaps in the slot and 19 out wide. His clean route-running ability is what has been getting him open throughout the field. There isn’t much wasted movement when Anderson gets down the field, and Bailey has started to notice going his way more.
