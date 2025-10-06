NC State Dominates With Explosive Offense and Rising Defense
North Carolina Football fans certainly had a great time in Raleigh on Saturday watching their Wolfpack offense soar high against the Campbell Fighting Camels. NC State scored 56 points for the day and totaled over 600 yards of offense in the 56-10 win over the Camels.
Looking at the box score, it’s clear the type of day NC State had. The 600 yards of offense and seven touchdowns in the opening half, there wasn’t much more the team could’ve done. Regardless, it’s time to take a look at the advanced statistics to see what else stood out in the win from Saturday.
Advanced offensive stats
It was clear that NC State couldn’t be stopped on Saturday, but looking at the advanced statistics from the game, it’s even more impressive. Every single statistic from the offensive side was above the 90th percentile.
EPA/Play - 0.52 (98th percentile)
Success Rate - 56 percent (97th percentile)
Yards/Play - 10.69 (99th percentile)
EPA/Dropback - 0.65 (94th percentile)
EPA/Rush - 0.34 (93rd percentile)
Yards/Dropback - 10.91 (94th percentile)
Explosive Play Rate - 14 percent (96th percentile)
It was against an FCS team, so NC State fans should take these stats with a grain of salt, but even so, the type of performance the Wolfpack had on offense yesterday is still impressive. Bailey completed over 85 percent of his passes and running back Hollywood Smothers had 123 yards on only four carries. It’ll be interesting to see if the team can take this momentum into South Bend.
New faces in the secondary are making an impact
The Wolfpack defense was missing familiar faces going into the game on Saturday. Safety Brody Barnhardt and nickel Jackson Vick weren’t in their usual spots as both were out due to injury.
Enter the new faces taking over. Nickel Asaad Brown Jr. and corner Jivan Baly filled in the holes on the back end. Brown has been for the past two games, but it was the first action Baly saw this season as a starter.
On Saturday, Baly allowed two receptions on five targets for 20 yards. The statistic standing out is his NFL passer rating allowed when targeted at 52.1 – a strong first outing for the redshirt freshman.
