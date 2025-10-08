NC State’s Defense Shines Thanks to This Player
NC State had to face the repercussions of what the sport of football can throw at you – injuries. The Wolfpack defense has been hammered by injuries in the 20205 college football season, and players in the program have had to step up. With the loss of nickel Jackson Vick, redshirt freshman Jivan Baly stepped up to the plate, ready to show his team what he can bring to the field.
In his first action since Week 1, Baly exudes an understanding of what offenses are doing and shows instinctiveness at nickel – a trait that’s hard to teach young players.
“It felt good,” Baly said of the coaches trusting him at nickel. “That’s like a lot of trust you got to put into a person, and also starting and being moved from it like 3 weeks ago. So I definitely thank the coaches and thank God for giving me the opportunity.
Baly's Impact
Baly played a team-high 65 snaps against Campbell, earning a 61.1 defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus. He was targeted five times, allowing two receptions for a total of 20 yards – when targeted, he allowed an NFL passer rating of 52.1.
The redshirt freshman didn’t question if he was ready when his number was called; all he did was take it and rose to the occasion, seizing his opportunity to prove the coaches right.
“It wasn’t about questioning if I was ready; it was more about gaining that confidence and being ready for the team,” Baly said. “It wasn’t about getting ready cause, like Coach Thunder says, ‘if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready,’ So I was always ready and prepared.”
Preparation is a tool not all high school players possess when moving up to the college football level. Taking the time to film study, learn plays, and truly understand what an offense is doing is tough work. That’s why only the best of the best can do it effectively and have it show on Saturdays.
Baly, who had four tackles in the win over Campbell, prepared and wasn't fazed by anything the Camels threw at him. But help is always welcome. Preparation is a tough task, and when help is needed, there isn’t anyone better to ask than the previous starter at your position.
“Definitely Jackson Vick,” Bailey said on who’s helping him the most. “Just a leader for real and just always keeping my head focused and making sure I’m always ahead of task and never focus on what happened [in] the past.
