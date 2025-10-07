What Dave Doeren Had to Say About No. 16 Notre Dame
After a blowout win against Campbell, NC State can use the momentum and take it into one of the most hostile environments in college football at Notre Dame Stadium. No. 16 Notre Dame is slated to host NC State this weekend, and it's no doubt one of the toughest matchups the Wolfpack has on its schedule.
The Fighting Irish started the season 0-2 after two losses to top-25 opponents by a combined four points. Since then, it's been three straight wins for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and his Fighting Irish, most recently coming off a 28-7 win over Boise State.
In his usual Monday press conference, Doeren spoke about the upcoming matchup and what his team needs to expect from Notre Dame in Week 7.
Doeren's Thoughts on the Fighting Irish
The Fighting Irish are known to be a physical football team and that's the type of attitude Freeman has installed in them. It's no surprise, physical was one of the first words that came out of Doeren's mouth when explaining them.
"Notre Dame’s a great opponent," Doeren said. Very physical football team, big offensive and defensive lines. Tight ends are 6’6”, and their two running backs are super impressive on film. What you'd expect when you play them. Both run hard, different running styles, are hard to tackle."
No doubt one of the best backs in the country resides on the Notre Dame roster in Jeremiyah Love. Love is projected to be a first-round pick and was off to a slower start than some expected, but after a four-touchdown performance against Arkansas, it seems he's found his rhythm.
"You aren't gonna just go in there and shoulder somebody and they're going down," Doeren said. "You're going to have to wrap them and get them on the ground and swarm tackle them. It's a fundamental game, and that's what football is. It's a test of will and skill and two guys imposing their will on each other."
The NC State offense just put up 600 yards of offense and 56 points against Campbell. How will the unit fare against Notre Dame? The Fighting Irish have an elite corner duo in Leonard Moore and Christian Gray, who will give more of a challenge to the Wolfpack receivers, who had all sorts of room a week ago.
For the rushing attack, Smother won't have 123 yards on only four carries again. Notre Dame does a great job at mixing things up in the front-seven, which is something NC State has struggled with this season.
"Defensively, they play really hard, they're physical," Doeren said. "Their front linebackers and safeties are good tacklers, play square, and use their hands. They do a good job of mixing up coverages, zone and man, line stunts, and pressure. And they've improved as the year's gone on, which happens. "
It'll be a tall task for NC State to march into South Bend and steal a game from Notre Dame, but beating the Fighting Irish is something Doeren's done before. The win against Campbell built confidence and regained belief in the program -- now it's time to see how much confidence was truly gained.
