Why Sean Brown Is Key For NC State's Defense
The North Carolina State football team is getting to hit the field for the upcoming 2025 season. The Wolfpack wants to hit the next season running. That means having a good camp heading into the season.
They want to be better than they were a year ago, and they will have a lot of opportunities to do so. The team is looking to get better in many areas, and the new season brings new things to the team.
One area of the team that needs to improve next season is the team's defense. That is one area that the team did not do a good job in last season. The defense showed what they could be when they were playing as a unit but it was inconsistent last season. The Wolfpack want to be better next season and they want to give the offense better chances to score points and make it easily for them.
One player that is going to be looking to boost the Wolfpack defense next season is linebacker Sean Brown. Brown will be the leader in the middle of the defense next year. Brown is the veteran player on the defensive side of the ball, and they will rely on him a lot next season. Brown is all for it, and whatever helps the team win a lot more games this season, he is willing to do that.
• An honorable mention 2024 All-ACC performer, he finished the season ranked ninth in the league with 7.4 tackles per game.
• Leading tackler on the Wolfpack squad with 96 total stops.
• Leads the ACC and ranked fifth nationally with three recovered fumbles in 2024.
• Posted a career-high 13 tackles vs. Northern Illinois.
• In for a career-high 80 snaps from scrimmage vs. Syracuse.
• Tied what was then his career high with 11 tackles vs. Tennessee.
• Named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award.
• Elected a team captain by his teammates for 2024.
• Moved to LB in the spring after playing safety.
Brown is going to be one player to watch out for this season. The Wolfpack defense is going to be better with Brown in the middle of it. A lot of excitement for the Wolfpack defense is coming from the fact that they will have Brown back next season. That is something a lot of people in the building and around the building are talking about leading up to the season.