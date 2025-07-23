NC State Football Defensive Concept for 2025
If the North Carolina State Wolfpack Football team wants to have a better season next year, they are going to have to do things better on both sides of the ball. Last season was not a good season for the Wolfpack, and they did not finish the season with a .500 record, and they also lost in their bowl game. That is something that they want to improve on next season. The Wolfpack needs a bounce-back season.
The unit next season that has to be better for the team to see an improvement overall is the defense. The defense did not play well all of last season. There were a lot of games where the defense did not give the offense a chance in the game. But now they are looking to fix that. It will be critical for the defense to get things going, especially early on in the season. It has to be done.
The good thing for the NC Football team is that they do have a lot of players coming back from last season, and also have a lot of new talent on the defense. They want to do a better job at getting after the quarterback as well. And we can see them do that in many different ways than they did last season. One thing the defense has to do is play to its strength and stick with that next year.
The one big question for the Wolfpack defense heading into next season is what type of defense will they be running in 2025?
"I think you are still going to keep some of those base 3-3-5 concepts, simply because the fact that is what you recruited to for the last five years," said Cory Smith on CBS Sports. "They are going to keep some of those concepts, but they are looking to move to you know, some of the 3-4 as well. You would go to 3-4-4. You will go a little more 3-4, which will basically give you a stand-up end rusher."
"So they recruited a little more towards that. You've got guys that you feel good about ... The question mark right now is going to be, do you have the defensive line to run a 3-3-5? ... Brandon Cleveland was someone that was really good last season, but the depth behind him does not look as great after you lose some guys there. So that is the big question.