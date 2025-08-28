NC State Debuts New Offense and Defense Against East Carolina
Tonight, NC State opens up its season against the East Carolina Pirates. The two teams played each other just over seven months ago, but it won’t be nearly the same. Jerseys may be the same, but the matchup won’t be nearly the same. Even with familiar faces on each side, the Pirates will see an entirely different Wolfpack team.
New faces calling the plays
NC State has two new coordinators joining the team for the 2025 season. Defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper will implement their new scheme, creating different looks that the Pirates may not be used to.
Eliot was a part of the Baylor staff in 2024. Now, as the Pack's defensive leader, he’s expected to introduce his 3-4 multiple scheme to the NC State defense. The scheme will include fronts with three down linemen, four and even five on some occasions. To fit the scheme, the Wolfpack went after pass rushes Tra Thomas, Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh in the offseasons, to give them the necessary bodies to run this type of scheme.
For the offense, Roper was the quarterback's coach a season ago, but now he’s been elevated to the offensive coordinator position. It’s unclear what he’ll fully do with the offense, but the expectation is he’ll build the core scheme around quarterback CJ Bailey, tailoring it to his big arm and mobility.
Challenges arise for the Pirates
For Pirates head coach Blake Harrell, it can create challenges while preparing for the Wolfpack. He’s facing some of the same players, but they can play differently than they did seven months ago.
“But anytime you’re going into game one, you never know what new wrinkles a team could have,” Harrell said. “Even if it’s the same coordinator coming back. So you’re always kind of prepared for those things or chasing ghosts a little bit, we call it, and prepare for everything that could happen.”
The first couple of drives tonight could be “feel-it” drives for both sides. Calling simple concepts, seeing what each team will respond with, meaning the first couple of quarters will start slowly. As the game progresses, the teams will get comfortable, and the fireworks will start.
On the other hand, mistakes can happen as it’ll be the first game, meaning it’ll be the first time players will line up across from someone who isn’t their teammate. Busted coverages, missed tackles and corners making wrong judgments; it’s all bound to happen. Harrell knows it will, but he’s focused on one thing and one thing only.
“So we’re preparing for both offensively and defensively,” Harrell said. “Some things we think we’ll get, not knowing exactly what we’ll get. You kind of prepare for everything in game one. But at the same time, you want your focus to be about what we do and our preparation, and focus on how we execute and how we play with effort, and those things."
