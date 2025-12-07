One NC State Signee Ready To Take Wolfpack to Next Level
RALEIGH — NC State brought in numerous new pieces in the 2026 recruiting class, including a handful of talented wide receivers. One member of that group, three-star wideout Amiri Acker, signed with the Wolfpack out of Crescent High School in Iva, South Carolina, and finished as the highest-rated recruit to sign with the program out of the 27 others.
Acker's school, like many others in the area, hosted a signing day event for the young pass catcher, where he officially put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent to join NC State. During the event, Acker made some confident claims about his potential role in Raleigh and seemed excited to be joining Dave Doeren's program for the 2026 season.
A confident young receiver
Acker chose the Wolfpack over several other local programs, including Liberty, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina. As to why, Acker shared a similar sentiment to many of the Wolfpack's current players and his fellow members of the 2026 recruiting class.
"They treated my family like they're family, you know?" Acker said in an interview with WRAL. "... It's a lovely place to go to. It feels like home."
As for what he hopes to provide the Wolfpack as a freshman, he feels as though he can help take the program to new heights.
"I feel like with me up there in the program, they can go 13-0 and win a national championship," he said.
Word of Acker's bold proclamation made its way to NC State head coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack head coach was asked about his new wideout's statement and his answer provided a window into the program's recruiting mindset when it comes to the personalities of players in the high school ranks.
"You want super, ultra-competitive guys and I've always said this: When you find players from winning programs and guys that are ultra competitive, that helps you," Doeren said. "It's challenging when you sign a kid from a losing program, and maybe over time, they even accept what it's like to be on a losing team... Amiri's comments are welcome, and I would love for him to do that, to be able to come in and get our program to another place with all these guys."
Doeren added that he doesn't want recruits who come in with the expectation to stay playing the way the program has been playing. He and the recruiting staff sought out young players with higher aspirations and a winning pedigree, as he indicated. Whether Acker can achieve those lofty goals remains to be seen, but it's obvious the Wolfpack got a confident young athlete in the program.
