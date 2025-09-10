All Wolfpack

NC State Defensive Back Confident in Week 3

Jackson Vick discussed the win against Virginia and the upcoming game against Wake Forest this Thursday.

Tucker Sennett

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jackson Vick (22) celebrates a down during the second half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jackson Vick (22) celebrates a down during the second half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Several players on the NC State roster underwent position changes in the last two seasons. Jackson Vick made the move from a traditional cornerback role to nickel ahead of the 2025 season.

The move has paid off early for Vick, as he's been a consistent contributor for the Wolfpack defense and first-year coordinator DJ Eliot. The redshirt junior finished with seven tackles in NC State's win over Virginia on Saturday.

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With the defense moving into prep for Wake Forest on a short week, Vick spoke to the media Monday morning to discuss both the win over the Cavaliers and the upcoming matchup with the Demon Deacons.

Watch Vick's Press Conference here

Below is a transcript of Vick's availability

On the early performance and success of the Wolfpack secondary

  • Vick: "It's been fun just getting those wins, working hard together, just growing and continuing to grow and get better."

On the defense making game-winning plays and stops in the fourth quarter early in the season

  • Vick: "We want the weight on our shoulders as a defense. We know we have to be able to finish every game. Most games are going to be close so we have to be ready to finish those games, so doing it early is definitely going to help us out in the long run."
Jackson Vic
Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Sage Ennis (0) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Brody Barnhardt (29), cornerback Brian Nelson II (7) and cornerback Jackson Vick (22) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On the team's success in close games

  • Vick: "That just shows our grit, as you said. Two games coming down to the final possession and we wouldn't have it any other way. That's how we want it on defense. That definitely shows our identity.

On Wake Forest changing its offensive scheme in 2025

  • Vick: "Oh yeah, it's definitely different. Since I've been here, that's all they've run [RPO Slow mesh]. For the past 10 years, it's definitely different learning a new scheme, going against a new team in the ACC. We're excited for it.
Jackson Vic
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jackson Vick (22) sacks North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) leaving 7 seconds in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On facing an ACC opponent in the first league game of the season and whether the non-league game against Virginia helped

  • Vick: "I think it definitely helps having already played an ACC team as you said ... We want to go 1-0 every week, but this is our first ACC game, so we definitely put that on our schedule."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.