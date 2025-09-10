NC State Defensive Back Confident in Week 3
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Several players on the NC State roster underwent position changes in the last two seasons. Jackson Vick made the move from a traditional cornerback role to nickel ahead of the 2025 season.
The move has paid off early for Vick, as he's been a consistent contributor for the Wolfpack defense and first-year coordinator DJ Eliot. The redshirt junior finished with seven tackles in NC State's win over Virginia on Saturday.
With the defense moving into prep for Wake Forest on a short week, Vick spoke to the media Monday morning to discuss both the win over the Cavaliers and the upcoming matchup with the Demon Deacons.
On the early performance and success of the Wolfpack secondary
- Vick: "It's been fun just getting those wins, working hard together, just growing and continuing to grow and get better."
On the defense making game-winning plays and stops in the fourth quarter early in the season
- Vick: "We want the weight on our shoulders as a defense. We know we have to be able to finish every game. Most games are going to be close so we have to be ready to finish those games, so doing it early is definitely going to help us out in the long run."
On the team's success in close games
- Vick: "That just shows our grit, as you said. Two games coming down to the final possession and we wouldn't have it any other way. That's how we want it on defense. That definitely shows our identity.
On Wake Forest changing its offensive scheme in 2025
- Vick: "Oh yeah, it's definitely different. Since I've been here, that's all they've run [RPO Slow mesh]. For the past 10 years, it's definitely different learning a new scheme, going against a new team in the ACC. We're excited for it.
On facing an ACC opponent in the first league game of the season and whether the non-league game against Virginia helped
- Vick: "I think it definitely helps having already played an ACC team as you said ... We want to go 1-0 every week, but this is our first ACC game, so we definitely put that on our schedule."
