Defensive Touchdown Review: Jaivan Thomas Wakes Up NC State Defense
The Wolfpack's run defense struggled at times during last season. Against Cal in 2024, it was able to limit the Golden Bears for most of the game, only giving up 117 yards compared to the 157 average they earned last season, ranking 79th in the country.
Running back Jaivian Thomas woke the defense up, running for a 49-yard touchdown on the game's fourth play. NC State found themselves down 7-0 just like that. How did it happen?
That's exactly the question we answer in the Touchdown Review series. Here's a breakdown of Thomas' 49-yard run.
49-yard Touchdown Run
Cal comes out in a pistol formation in a 3x1 set (three receivers to the left, one to the right of the formation). Quarterback Fernando Mendoza signals his tight end, lined up offset behind his tackle, to motion over to the wide side of the field, ending up in-line with the offensive line. Lined up behind Mendoza, Thomas shifts to get Cal into a gun formation rather than a pistol.
NC State rolls out in single-high coverage with a 5-1 defensive front (five defenders lined up on the line of scrimmage with one linebacker). The look can tell Mendoza it's some man coverage with how the corners are capping off his receivers.
When the ball is snapped, it's a blitz from the Wolfpack. They bring a corner blitz from the wide side of the field. Cal is running a guard and tackle counter run scheme, meaning everyone to the right of the center is down blocking, and the left guard and tackle are pulling around, picking up anyone who gets in the lane.
NC State fills this run well, with the extra blitz coming from the corner, but pay attention to the single linebacker and safety who comes down from the middle of the field. The linebacker goes to make contact with the pulling offensive linemen, but the safety takes the wrong angle, leaving a wide-open hole for Thomas to take off in.
When looking at the endzone angle, you can see the backer and the safety running to fill the same hole. If the safety plays patiently and scans to see where the back will emerge, he wouldn't have taken himself out of the play. Instead, he comes screaming down and runs into his teammates, making it a foot race from there. In a foot race, Thomas wins.
