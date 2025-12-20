Packers vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 16 (Bet Caleb Williams to Throw an Interception)
The Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, less than two weeks after falling short against them at Lambeau Field in Week 14.
This is a massive game for not only both teams' playoff chances, but it will also have a big impact on who will win the NFC North. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, you'll find my best prop bets.
Jordan Love OVER 235.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Bears' defense has done a fantastic job of forcing turnovers this season, but outside of interceptions, they've struggled to defend the pass. The Bears rank 27th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.1 yards per throw. Jordan Love averaged 9.4 yards per completion against the Bears two weeks ago, so if the Packers ask him to throw the ball more in the rematch, there's a chance he cruises past this total.
Caleb Williams OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+112)
Amongst all quarterbacks who will start this weekend, Caleb Williams has the highest bad throw percentage, with 22.4% of his throws being considered "bad". He has only thrown six interceptions this season, but he has thrown two in his last three games, including one against the Packers two weeks ago. I love that we can bet on him throwing another one at plus-money.
Jayden Reed Longest Reception OVER 18.5 Yards (-120)
Jayden Reed is back in the lineup for the Packers, and you can already feel the difference he makes for the Green Bay offense. He hauled in a reception for 18 yards against the Bears two weeks ago and hauled in a 29-yard pass against the Broncos last week. Let's bet on him to have another reception of 19+ yards on Saturday.
