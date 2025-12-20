Packers vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16 (Bet on Jayden Reed)
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will face off on Saturday night in an extremely consequential game for the NFC playoff picture.
You'll find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, I'm going to break down three of my top bets to find the end zone. Let's dive into them.
Packers vs. Bears Best Touchdown Bets
- Kyle Monangai Anytime Touchdown (+155)
- Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+195)
- John FitzPatrick Anytime Touchdown (+600)
Kyle Monangai Anytime Touchdown (+155)
D'Andre Swift is on the Bears' injury report, which means Kyle Monangai is likely to get the bulk of carries in this game. He's been fun to watch this season, and while he hasn't scored in two straight games, he's still getting plenty of touches while being productive. The Bears' path to victory is running the football, so Monangai is going to be a great bet to score at +155 odds.
Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+195)
In his two games since returning from injury, Jayden Reed has seen 10 targets, hauling in nine of those targets for 86 yards. He hasn't found the end zone in those two games, but he's arguably become the Packers' primary receiver since returning, so it may be only a matter of time before he scores for the first time since Week 1 against the Lions.
John FitzPatrick Anytime Touchdown (+600)
If you want a long shot bet to score a touchdown, consider the Packers' tight end, John FitzPatrick, who has racked up a combined five receptions for 32 yards over the past two games. The Packers will draw up some plays to get FitzPatrick the ball against this Bears defense.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $250 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!