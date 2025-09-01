NC State’s Defense Debuts New Scheme vs. East Carolina
With the hiring of new NC State defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, it was clear he’d bring a new defensive scheme with him. It was advertised as a multiple-type of scheme, meaning different defensive fronts getting thrown at the offense all game long, trying to confuse quarterbacks and playcallers.
NC State fully bought into the new scheme by hunting for the talent they needed in the transfer portal to run it. Graduate Transfers in defensive end Sabastian Harsh, linebacker Cian Slone, linebacker Tra Thomas, and linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. all came in this offseason ready to prove themselves.
In the season opener against East Carolina, the front was effective. The Wolfpack held ECU to 53 rushing yards, averaging 1.9 yards per carry. Here’s how the Wolfpack was able to create chaos in the first game of the season.
Breaking down the different fronts
On the very first play of the game, NC State came out in a 3-3-5 front (three defensive linemen, three linebackers, and five defensive backs). Slone is the stand-up edge rusher who can either drop into coverage or rush the passer. With a front like this, it can help create a lot of simulated pressures.
(Simulated pressures are created when a stand-up edge like Slone in this clip backs off into coverage and another defender blitzes from the other side like another linebacker or defensive back.)
In the clip, the defensive line shifts over into an over front, and all four defenders on the line of scrimmage rush normally on this play.
On the very next play, NC State comes out in more of that traditional 3-3-5 look, but the versatility it brings is being able to walk down a linebacker to threaten as an edge rusher. Exactly what Slone does here, and he ends up rushing the passer. It’s only been two plays, and NC State showcased the versatility it has on defense.
This next play is the third play of the game, and NC State comes out in a similar front to the first play. This time, they have two stand-up rushers, meaning either could drop back and not rush. Keeping the offensive tackles aware and alert.
They both come, and when the Wolpfack bring both their edge rushers in a 4-2-5 front, it’s just always unknown if both those edge rushers will come, making it hard on opposing quarterbacks.
Simulated Pressures
With some of those defensive fronts in mind, NC State is able to manipulate offensive linemen with certain looks and create those simulated pressures.
Here, NC State comes out in another 4-2-5 base look with two stand-up edge rushers in Slone and Harsh. Either one of those defenders can drop back into coverage, or they can drop back into coverage. (The defensive tackles can as well, but realistically, teams won’t drop a defensive tackle into coverage.)
Ball gets snapped, and Slone drops to the flat towards the bench side of the field. Redshirt senior Sean Brown blitzes from the field side and into the field-side B gap. The left guard for the Pirates doesn’t anticipate Brown coming. Brown beats the guards and would’ve gotten pressure if it weren’t a swing pass out to the field.
In this last clip, East Carolina comes out in a tight bunch formation towards the bench side of the field. Here Thomas drops to the flat towards that bunch formation, and graduate linebacker Caden Fordham blitzes into the strong side A gap. He ends up collapsing the pocket, forcing Houser to step up creating a sack for himself.
Within both of the simulated pressure clips showcased, the similarity between the two is that the edge rusher towards the bench side of the field dropped off into coverage. It’s something future teams can be aware of, but it’s safe to assume the defense will evolve as the season moves along.
Outlook
With the personnel the Wolfpack brought in this offseason, it’s clear they were hunting certain players. Players who can rush the passer as a standup edge and be able to drop into coverage. Thomas, Harsh, Slone, and Soares Jr. all showcased at their previous schools.
Now, as members of the Wolfpack, they all showcased the ability again. It was only week one, and the defense seemed to understand the scheme efficiently. The scary part is that the unit will only get more comfortable and understand calls as the weeks go on.
