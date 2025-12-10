Wolfpack Tight Ends Finish 2025 Among Nation's Best

RALEIGH — NC State head coach Dave Doeren made a bold decision, promoting former Wolfpack wide receiver and longtime assistant Gavin Locklear to the position of tight ends coach for the program. Locklear inherited some serious talent at the position, primarily with UConn transfer Justin Joly, who led NC State in receiving as a junior.

The young tight end coach brought in Cody Hardy from Elon to pair with Joly and Dante Daniels, forming a three-man tight end room that he believed could be among the best in the country. He was right, as the group proved to be the most consistent and productive trios of tight ends across the power conferences.

The numbers behind the tight end breakout at NC State

With sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey returning along with Joly, the expectations for the duo were very high. However, Joly couldn't do it by himself, as he hadn't proven himself to be an effective blocker. Enter Hardy, who finished Top 20 nationally along with Daniels in pass blocking and was the top run blocker in the ACC according to Pro Football Focus.

Hardy and Daniels mauled opposing defensive lines, paving the way for strong performances from sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers and redshirt freshman Duke Scott. Joly was sidelined for the team's massive upset over Georgia Tech, then ranked No. 8 in the country, in which Hardy and Daniels combined for 67 yards and a touchdown, also helping Scott rush for 196 yards.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Cody Hardy (44) looks on during the warmups of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Hardy finished the season with a cumulative run block grade of 80.8 and a pass block grade of 76.3. He was the top run blocker on the team. Daniels more effective as a pass blocker, grading out with a 76.5 in that category after 12 games. Any help the pair provided in the receiving game was just a bonus for the Wolfpack.

That is where Joly stole the show from his teammates. While his total yardage output dipped to 468 yards after he led the Pack with 661 a season ago, Joly was arguably the most effective receiving option on the team, especially in the red zone. He led the team in touchdown receptions with seven, helping the tight end group lead all power conferences in touchdown receptions with 11 between the three players.

The special year will end with a trip to the Gasparilla Bowl for the three tight ends, as all three players are seniors. Joly seems destined for the NFL, while Hardy will likely throw his hat into the draft waters as well. Daniels is in the process of appealing for an additional year of eligibility as he transferred to NC State from a junior college.

The Wolfpack will dearly miss the group, but Locklear has now put NC State on the map as a program that can nurture and develop top-of-the-line tight end talent.