What Hollywood Smothers Said After Start of Fall Practice
North Carolina State resumed football operations Wednesday, with players like running back Hollywood Smothers getting back in action for the Wolfpack and head coach Dave Doeren. The redshirth sophomore running back is poised for a huge season.
Smothers spoke to the media following practice and answered a number of questions regarding the upcoming season for the Wolfpack. Below is a partial transcript for his availability:
Q: You all were really disappointed with how last season ended. Not just with the ECU game, but also with the Carolina game, and how everything went down. Do you personally feel like the season opener is a chance to kind of rewrite how things went?
Smothers: "100%, not only the season opener, but all season, of course. A lot of things went wrong, not the way we wanted them to go. So I feel like the first game definitely shows how we’re attacking this season with a different plan. We’re doing way better. We’re way ahead of where we were last year. In the first game, we can show how we’re attacking this season, with a different plan.
Q: Where do you see you guys are ahead from where you were at this point last year?
Smothers: "Just the team overall. The chemistry between the team and guys actually knowing what they want. Last year, everybody knows the ups and downs we had, but I feel like we had to go through those losses and learn from them."
Q: What have you seen from Duke Scott behind you?
Smothers: Everything, Duke’s got it all. I can’t wait to see what Duke becomes. Combo of speed and power. He comes to work every day and genuinely wants to learn the game, like a student of the game. So Duke’s got it all. It’s going to be an exciting season for Duke.
Q: You think he can compete for your spot?
Smothers: "100%. I tell him every day, he should be trying to take my spot. Every day, man. That’s for everybody in the room. Everybody behind him should try to take his spot. That’s just the standard in our room. I tell him that every day, man. The more confident he gets, the more he knows how great he can be, it’s better for us.
