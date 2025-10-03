This Rising Star for Wolfpack Makes National Top Players List
NC State running back Hollywood Smothers was added to the 89th Maxwell Awards Midseason Watch List on Thursday afternoon, putting him among the top players in college football.
Smothers is one of the most productive backs in the country this fall. He leads the ACC in rushing with 570 yards, ranking him fourth nationally in the FBS, averaging 144 yards per game.
The redshirt sophomore has topped the 100-yard mark in three straight games, becoming the first NC State player to accomplish that feat since Nyheim Hines in 2017. His best performance came in the Wolfpack’s win at Wake Forest, where he rushed for a career-high 164 yards – the most by a Wolfpack player since Reggie Gallaspy in 2018.
Smothers has been a factor in the passing game, tying for second on the team with 19 receptions for 86 yards. His versatility has helped him climb up to 14th in the FBS in all-purpose yards per game with 142.8, ranking second-best in the ACC.
He joined NC State quarterback CJ Bailey, who was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List in July.
First presented in 1937, the Maxwell Award is given annually to the College Player of the Year, honoring the legacy of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at Swarthmore College.
Smtoehrs is leading the ACC in rushing because of his explosive and dynamic running style. According to Pro Football Focus, he leads the ACC in forced missed tackles with 28. He ranked No. 6 nationally in forced missed tackles, only behind Arizona State’s Raleek Brown, Rutgers' Antwan Raymond, Ole Miss’ Kewan Lacy, Jacksonville State’s Cam Cook and Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy.
He’s been a real weapon for a Wolfpack offense being led by Bailey, who’s only in his second year as a signal caller. Having a back like Smothers has helped ease the load for Bailey, who knows he doesn't have to do it all on his own. Smothers can easily take over, which he did against Duke, Virginia and Wake Forest.
Having a weapon like Smothers made it surprising that he was only able to reach 67 yards against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The WOlfpack offensive line struggled and will be looking to bounce back against an FCS team in the Campbell Fighting Camels this weekend.
