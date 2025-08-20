Wolfpack Top Receiver Ready For Year Two With Bailey
Any chance you get to add a wide receiver recruited to Ohio State, you take it. Redshirt sophomore Noah Rogers joined NC State football before the 2024 season after spending a year with the Buckeyes.
With a year of work alongside rising sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey behind him, the receiver is a trendy pick to be a significant breakout contributor in 2025.
Rogers is the first one to know that nothing is possible without his quarterback.
Teammate and Captain
Bailey became one of the Wolfpack's four team captains for the 2025 season on Tuesday morning. The quarterback is the youngest captain for the program since Dave Doeren took over 13 years ago. Nobody was rooting for Bailey more than Rogers.
"When I saw that this morning, it really was a heart-warming moment because I've been around him all offseason and he's just been pushing me," Rogers said. "Being around him, him being my quarterback, it grows my confidence ... Learning from him, he's helping me grow as a person."
It should come as welcome news to NC State fans that Rogers and Bailey have grown close over the spring and summer. The dynamic receiver showed explosive speed in his first year with the Wolfpack, but never performed consistently.
Rogers spoke about the traits that helped his quarterback earn the position as a team captain despite his age.
"His energy. He's just a tall guy that's just always smiling," Rogers said. "When we go out on the field, that's what he wants to see. Good energy. He told me, 'I'd rather have you drop a pass or something than not being urgent or having energy, getting lined up and not knowing the plays.' He just takes pride in his job."
Bailey's Growth
Rogers reiterated that Bailey grew significantly as a leader during the offseason. That growth was a major factor in the quarterback earning the captain position, as well as the respect of the offense around him.
"I find that important as a leader. Everybody has to know what they're doing and he has to call the commands," Rogers said.
Rogers even said Bailey's voice has gotten louder.
"The way he speaks with his chest, I can feel it. I can feel that energy," Rogers said. "When he walks in the room, the temperature rises for sure. That's what we need as a QB, somebody who's not scared or afraid."
Under first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, Rogers and Bailey will need to showcase their newfound chemistry to help the Wolfpack offense improve after an up-and-down 2024 season. The pair will get its first chance against East Carolina next Thursday.
