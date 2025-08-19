NC State Football Announces 2025 Captains
Every Wolfpack needs its alpha, or in NC State's case, alphas. The program officially announced its group of four team captains for the upcoming 2025 season Tuesday morning.
Offensive guard Anthony Carter Jr., quarterback CJ Bailey and linebackers Caden Fordham and Sean Brown made up the quartet of captains who will lead the Wolfpack into battle in a little over a week for the first time.
"All four of these men have earned their place as leaders by their words and their actions," head coach Dave Doeren said. "They represent the best of what we are,on and off the field, and have earned the respect of their teammates and their coaches."
Sean Brown
The linebacker gained valuable experience as a captain in the 2024 season and will return to the role as a redshirt senior. After beginning his career with the Wolfpack as a safety, Brown transitioned to linebacker in 2024.
Now adapted to his new position, Brown is looking to follow up a season in which he earned an All-ACC honorable mention. The linebacker was placed on the Bednarik Award watchlist as well.
Caden Fordham
Fordham looked to be the next great leader at linebacker in 2024 before his season ended. He suffered a knee injury just before the team played Syracuse and was forced to watch the defense from the sidelines.
“Mentally, it made me a lot stronger. I know I can push through a lot more than I thought I could,” Fordham said at ACC media day. “As far as the knee goes, it feels great. I feel like I’ve taken a step back as a leader and got to see things from a different perspective. I built a great connection with all the guys that we have gotten in the transfer portal, so I’m really excited for that and ready for this season.”
The linebacker was named to the Bednarik preseason watchlist along with Brown. The duo will lead the defense under first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot.
Anthony Carter Jr.
Doeren opted to elect one leader from the trenches, an area his teams thrived in during their best years. Carter enters the year as the Wolfpack's most experienced returner having played 34 games with the team.
Now a graduate student, Carter is one of the most important pieces on an offensive line tasked with keeping Bailey upright in his sophomore season.
CJ Bailey
While making a quarterback one of the captains should come as no surprise, Bailey's appointment was unprecedented for Doeren. As a sophomore, he became the youngest player to earn the captain status in the coach's 13-year tenure in Raleigh.
As the first returning quarterback since Devin Leary, the expectations for Bailey are quite high. Offseason noise and hype surrounded Bailey throughout July and the early days of August. The sophomore earned spots on the Manning and Maxwell Awards watchlists.
The hopes for the NC State season largely hinge on Bailey's development between year one and two. Doeren even promoted Kurt Roper to offensive coordinator in an effort to maintain continuity for the quarterback rather than looking externally for a new coach.
These four will be among the first to take the field for the Wolfpack before the team opens the season against East Carolina in a Military Bowl rematch next Thursday.
