Second Year Wolfpack Receiver Embraces Growth After Freshman Year
Every new college player has a daunting “welcome to college football moment.” It can be a touchdown or getting routed up as a defensive back. Realistically, most of the time, it’s getting hit hard or blindsided by a player they didn’t even know was there.
Sophomore receiver Keenan Jackson remembers his.
“I would say vs. Louisiana Tech last year,” Jackson said. “This is a group of five school, but there are no stops in college football, really. I’m running a route. I’m running an inside set corner route, and a dude that was not looking at me before the snap completely rerouted me, and I ended up on the ground…This taught me this is not high school.”
College football certainly is not high school; that’s why players like Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith dominating as a true freshman are rare talents. Jackson has a chance to make strides within the Wolfpack offense in his sophomore season. The room is wide open right now, and competition is expected.
With departures of receivers like now Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion, there is no clear frontrunner in the receiver room. The first lesson Jackson needed to make strides in making a sophomore jump, he learned his welcome moment – this isn’t high school football.
Maturity is needed to grow physically and mentally.
“Put on about 10 pounds or so,” Jackson said. “The biggest growth has been mentally just maturity, just growing up, learning how to be a college football player, trying to carry me as a pro. Just learning how to have a routine and show up to work every day.”
In his freshman season, Jackson showcased the ability to be an efficient blocker on the outside. Throughout his film last season, he tried multiple times to take his defender out of the play. The type of mentality and extra effort doesn’t go unnoticed by coaches.
He finished 2024 with 12 receptions for 124 yards with two touchdowns – certainly room for improvement. Jackson lined up both out wide and within the slot in his first year, but primarily on the outside, with 85.7 percent of his snaps coming from that spot. Versatility is huge for receivers in the modern era, and with no clear-cut starting trio, versatility may be the key to seeing the field.
“It’s something I’m trying to work on this year,” Jackson said. “I’ve been working on it this offseason, so versatility is a great trait to have about yourself. Just trying to grow in that for sure.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.