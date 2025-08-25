How Long Will Former NC State Signal Caller Start in NFL?
Confusion filled the mind of Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. His head coach, Brian Daboll, just alerted him he'd be doing the coin toss for the team in their final preseason game against the Patriots last week. A simple coin toss. Shouldn't be that hard. For Dart, it was his first time doing the coin toss since high school, but his natural confidence took over. Daboll has found creative ways to keep the rookie on his toes all preseason – this is just another.
The Giants believe in Dart. It's as simple as that. The organization traded three picks to move back into the first round of the 2025 NFL draft to select Dart at No. 25 overall. Throughout three preseason games, he's flashed some of those traits, making him an intriguing prospect within the draft process.
Dart completed 68 percent of his passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns while adding 52 yards on the ground.
"I love his competitiveness and toughness," Daboll said after the Patriots game.
Since July, it's been announced that former NC State signal caller Russell Wilson will lead the offense into 2025.
It naturally begs the question of when Dart will take the offense's reins. In a big market like New York, fans and the media will eventually ask weekly when Dart will play if Wilson doesn't play at a high standard.
Wilson is entering his 14th season in the NFL, coming off a one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson isn't shy of quarterback controversy every week because the Steelers organization was filled with it last season. Wilson and, now, Jets quarterback Justin Fields both started games for the Steelers last season.
Fields led the team to a 4-2 record, but once Wilson was healthy, the team opted to start the veteran. Wilson threw for over 2,400 yards and 16 touchdowns as the starter.
Controversy may fill the Giants organization if Wilson doesn't play to the standard the New York expects. It's a tough job, but being a quarterback isn't easy. On one hand, fans may want to see Wilson for the entire season to let Dart fully develop (think of Patrick Mahomes); on the other hand, fans want to see their team's No. 25 overall pick throw passes. It's a tough decision. It all falls on the shoulders of the head coach, and at the moment, the starter is Wilson.
But the belief in Dart is clear as day.
- "I think he's done a good job," Dart said. "Credit the player first and foremost. Being a rookie quarterback is not easy. Being a quarterback is not easy. So, he knows he's got a lot of things to work on. But he's made progress daily, and I'm glad we drafted him. I'm glad he's our guy."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.