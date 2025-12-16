Ben Roethlisberger Clarifies Comments About Steelers and Mike Tomlin Parting Ways
Just a few weeks after suggesting that a "fresh start" could be what's best for both the Steelers and longtime head coach Mike Tomlin, franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger has clarified exactly what he meant by those remarks.
"That's just saying that, I think, Coach Tomlin, if he wants to move on, he has every right to want to move on," Roethlisberger said Monday, responding to a question about the attention that comes from his podcast. "Not that they should. It's up to him. And he's earned that right. If he wants to go do something else, he can and he should, and we should honor him when that time comes. Whenever that is. Maybe he wants to coach here for another 10 years. That's fine, too."
"I don't think I ever critique a player. I'll critique a play. And I think that's acceptable."
Speaking on his podcast on Dec. 3—around which time "Fire Tomlin" chants had broken out following Pittsburgh's second-half loss to the Bills—Roethlisberger proposed that perhaps the Steelers and Tomlin begin to think about a conscious uncoupling.
"Maybe it’s a clean-house time. Maybe it’s time," the former QB said on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. "I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin. But maybe it’s best for him, too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best."
Roethlisberger then suggested Tomlin could be great for the then-open job at Penn State, considering he's such a great recruiter. The Super Bowl winner also made clear that the Steelers should never fire Tomlin, per se; rather, in the event of an impending exit, the two parties should just come to a mutual agreement to part ways to be most respectful to the coach.
“You go, ‘Hey, coach, listen, it’s probably best for all parties involved, let’s start over.’ It happened with Chuck Noll, it happened with Coach Cowher," Roethlisberger continued. “Coach Tomlin’s been here a long time. You would give him a statue, do whatever you’ve got to do, because he deserves it. He’s earned it. But it’s time to find that next guy."
Ultimately, it sounds like the QB meant to convey that moving on is Tomlin's choice. But the clarification-less interpretation probably holds some water with fans, too, who love their coach but think a change must happen if the Steelers are to ever make a Super Bowl run again.
Roethlisberger's career under Tomlin
Big Ben started his career in Pittsburgh under head coach Bill Cowher, who retired in 2006—one year after he and Ben led the Steelers to a championship victory in Super Bowl XL.
Mike Tomlin then took over in the 2007 season and served as Roethlisberger's head coach until the latter exited the league in 2022. Together, the pair won one championship and appeared in another—Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLV, respectively.
Roethlisberger was inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor on Sunday night, alongside center Maurkice Pouncey and linebacker Joey Porter Sr.
A Rivers-esque comeback?
On a bit of a different note: if you're wondering whether Roethlisberger would ever attempt a comeback a la Philip Rivers ... it's sounding like the answer is a definite no.
"No," Roethlisberger said Monday, asked if he ever misses playing. "18 years, I got to do it so much. I realized last night, which is crazy, that I played 249 games. And I was like, do I come back for one more to get 250? Just a round number? But no, it's too much now. Every once in a while, I think about the fourth quarter, having the ball in my hands, but other than that, I don't miss it."
That settles that.