Son of Program Legend Becoming Recruiting Target for Wolfpack
When you think of NC State football, you think of quarterback Philip Rivers and his unorthodox throwing motion leading the Wolfpack up and down the field in the early 2000s. Rivers, now officially retired from pro ball, has a son, Gunner, who is ranked No. 1 in the class of 2027 in the state of Alabama.
Gunner, a young quarterback like his father, has played for his father at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. He’s been nothing short of incredible in his two years of play at the high school level. Rivers has totaled 7,024 yards passing and 65 touchdown passes and helped lead St. Michael to a 12-2 season a year ago. He’s totaled 10 interceptions in 786 pass attempts.
As for the recruiting process, Philip Rivers claimed the family is handling it a little differently in an interview with Ben Thomas of Al.com back in June.
“(Gunner) has taken it all in stride. I’ve been thankful for how he’s handled it all,” Philip Rivers told Thomas. “He is so steady and even-keeled, so it’s been good. He could walk in tomorrow and tell me something different, but I would think we get through this season and maybe early next year or next spring he will decide something.”
As for his father’s alma mater, the Wolfpack staff had made inroads and progress recruiting as of June. According to 247Sports, Kurt Roper is leading the recruiting effort for the young signal-caller and NC State extended an offer to Rivers. NC State was the first school to offer the son of their legendary former quarterback. He’s also received offers from several high-profile programs, including Auburn, Miami, South Carolina and Boston College.
Gunner Rivers did say NC State “will be in the mix for sure” back in June and there is no indication things have changed for Gunner or his father. Obviously, the recruitment of such a high-profile legacy player will remain a priority for the Wolfpack’s staff throughout 2025 and into the spring as well.
The Rivers family remains focused on the upcoming season for St. Michael and Gunner’s critical junior season. St. Michael opens up against Bayside Academy in late August. A season ago, Gunner completed 20 of his 24 pass attempts for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Bayside, so the junior will look to trump that performance in 2025 and start the season with a bang.
