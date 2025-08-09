NC State Insider Podcast: Boo Corrigan's Outlook
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we break down NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan's statements from a press conference Friday.
Corrigan discussed a wide variety of topics, ranging from revenue sharing in the modern world of college sports to the upcoming football season and his hopes for head coach Dave Doeren's program in 2025.
Watch the episode below
Earlier in the week, senior tight end Cody Hardy spoke to the media about Wolfpack football's fall camp practice sessions.
Below is a partial transcript of Hardy's media availability:
Hardy Transcript
Q: What's the transition been like to FBS?
Hardy: "It's actually been pretty good, not too bad. Biggest difference is just the size of the defensive line, the players, the twitch of them, how fast they are ... But it's not that big of a difference. Honestly, it's just a little bit bigger ball.
Q: A lot has been made about your blocking ability this offseason and what you bring to NC State. What do you feel like you bring from all facets of the game as well?
Hardy: "I feel like I just bring a physical mindset. Just walking out there on the field and being like 'ain't nobody going to beat me.' Just kind of trying to spread that mindset within the team. To get everybody to think in that type of way and if everyone thinks in that type of way, then, heck, we'll go out there and be the biggest and baddest people on the field.
And ain't nobody going to be able to touch us. I'm just bringing a different mindset to not just the tight end room but the whole team."
Q: Where does that stem from? Where did it start?
Hardy: "Growing up ... my dad. I have an older brother and he got drafted to the MLB and just my dad just being hard on us with everything we do ... If we're going to do it, we got to do it to the best of our ability."
Q: You're one of the first tight ends that Gavin Locklear truly recruited as the tight ends coach. What has he been like as a coach and what was it like to be recruited by him?
Hardy: "Oh, gosh. Gavin is my man. During the recruitment process, I would just be hanging out at home, I'd be in the car with my siblings, and he would just FaceTime me. He'd be like, 'What's up? What are you doing?' I'd be like, 'Why are you FaceTiming me?
He's super cool. He's a great coach. He knows exactly what he's talking about. He's super hard on us. He has some incredible passion for this game, incredible passion for this team. So I think he's amazing, honestly, and I'm glad that I had the opportunity to play for him."
