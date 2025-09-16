Young Stud Emerges as Wolfpack’s Red Zone Weapon
The leading receiver for the Wolfpack last season in senior tight end Justin Joly, found his stride for the first time in the 2025 season against Wake Forest. Joly caught two touchdown passes in the win, which was his career high for touchdown receptions in a game.
Joly finished the game with four receptions for 22 yards and the two scores. While the yardage was good for being the lowest it’s been all season, it’s a good sign that Joly is becoming a main target in the red zone. With his body type and athleticism, he can become a matchup nightmare for defenses for the rest of the season.
Breakdown of his two touchdowns
2:38 remaining in the first quarter, fourth-and-1
Joly’s first touchdown was a great call from offensive coordinator Kurt Roper. NC State comes out in a run-heavy look with a 13 personnel look, and with it, Wake Forest expects a run as well. In the first two weeks of the season, Joly has been used as a blocker in these types of situations, but Roper changes it up on this call.
When the ball is snapped, Joly runs a flat route towards the field side and the linebacker responsible for him has his eyes in the backfield rather than on Joly. NC State quarterback CJ Bailey rolls out, and Joly springs wide-open due to essentially just running by his defender, making it an easy throw for Bailey to score the Wolfpack’s first touchdown of the game.
6:25 remaining in the third quarter, third-and-4
For his second touchdown, NC State comes out in a 2x2 formation with Joly being the innermost receiver on the left side of the formation. In a more traditional pass look, Joly has a defender lined up directly over him.
Bailey snaps the ball, and Joly’s defender ends up being the defender who is lined up deeper in the endzone on the goal line. Roper has him running a simple five-yard in route, but pays attention to his quickness out of his cut. He gets to the top of his route and uses his physicality to create separation between him and his smaller defender to make another easy touchdown catch.
Joly excels in these one-on-one type of matchups with smaller defenders. A real mismatch type of player that fans expected to be the main focus of the passing game entering the season. The game plan hasn’t fallen into favor of Joly early on in the season, but after his game against Wake Forest, it can certainly change.
