NC State Safety Ready For First Real Chance
Redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Royal III sat on the sidelines for a season, waiting his turn. With the 2025 NC State football season a week away, Royal will get his shot for the Wolfpack in his second year with the program.
The defensive unit for NC State underwent a rebuild of sorts in the offseason. Head coach Dave Doeren hired co-defensive coordinators DJ Eliot and Charlton Warren to implement a new scheme and attract different talent after former coordinator Tony Gibson left for Marshall.
Royal looks to be one of the beneficiaries of those changes, with a newfound spirit and commitment to leading the defensive backs.
Ready to Eat
Sitting out a year wasn't easy for Royal. He came to NC State as a four-star recruit and dominated both sides of the ball in high school. He played both defensive back and running back throughout his entire career at Gulf Shores High School. The adjustment to playing one way wasn't easy.
"I used to have fun having the ball in my hands. Now, you never do," Royal said. " … Now it’s more focused on tackling. My big goal is to tackle and get the ball back so I can have the ball in my hands again
Given the players in front of him as a freshman, Royal never got a real shot. However, instead of feeling bad about that, it fueled him even more.
" It made me a lot more hungry. I put my head down and really focused. I got to college, and at first, I didn’t know how it was going to go. I didn’t know if I was going to sit a year or go ahead and play. I had to stay ready," Royal said. "It just made me more hungry."
That hunger drove Royal into the rotation of veteran safeties like Renté Hinton and JJ Johnson.
Royal's Development
The addition of Warren to the coaching staff spurred Royal's development even more. The coach's background with safeties and nickels gave the safety someone with a treasure trove of wisdom to lean on as he learned the college game.
"He’s a great coach. He taught me a lot on technique and concepts of the game," Royal said.
Warren and the staff helped the young defensive back improve his communication skills greatly, something Royal admitted he needed to work on. While he needed to work on gaining a vocal presence on the field, he didn't lack another key quality for safeties.
"I love to hit. I’m not scared to hit or come down when I need to come down. Physicality, no problem," Royal said.
The young safety might remain on the outside of a starting role for the Wolfpack in 2025. However, Royal's increased development gives the NC State staff another option for depth, something many teams are struggling with in the modern era of college football.
