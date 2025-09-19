NC State’s Sean Brown Leads ACC in Crucial Statistical Category
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After making a transition from safety to linebacker during the 2024 season, Wolfpack captain Sean Brown seems to have found a new home in the middle of the NC State defense.
Some growing pains remain for the senior linebacker, but he's shown improvement in the early stages of the 2025 campaign.
Alongside fellow linebacker and team captain Caden Fordham, he's taken a larger role in leading the defense. First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot and head coach Dave Doeren entrusted Brown with the coach-to-helmet communication device as well.
The decision to start Brown and put him in a leadership position paid off for the Wolfpack staff early in the season. The senior responded by accumulating 31 total tackles in the first three games, putting him in the lead in the ACC and within the top 10 in FBS football.
Adjusting to the Position
The Wolfpack roster is loaded with players who have made position changes since arriving in Raleigh. The staff showed that it will try to put players in the position that helps the team succeed the most, rather than catering to preference. Brown didn't hesitate when allowed to play more at a different position.
- "He's settled in. Last year was his first year playing linebacker and it took him some time getting used to it," Doeren said. "... His ability to recognize and react to blocking schemes and see things and put himself in a better position as a tackler, he's been great."
The head coach added that Brown stood out to him and the staff for his additional efforts on special teams, another area very important to Doeren.
Playing to the Standard
The Wolfpack program has a history of strong linebacker play. Both Brown and Fordham were expected to be the next duo to play to those standards set by veterans like Isaiah Moore, Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas in years past.
Fordham and Brown combined for 57 tackles in the first three games, often competing for the top tackler title in each matchup. Even with those strong tackling performances, Brown hasn't been satisfied with his individual performance or the unit he leads onto the field each drive.
- "We all know what we need to fix and we all know that we just need to go out there and just execute as a team, offense and defense. With those wins, everybody knows that we haven't played our best brand of football, but we did put in the work and grinded it out and got the win," Brown said. "We all know that if we come out fast and execute as a team, then we know we can put some points on the board and stop them."
One Area to Improve
Brown struggled against the run in the Wolfpack's start to the season. It's an area the team as a whole was exposed in against Virginia, in particular, but Brown will need to step up if the defense wants to improve as the season moves forward.
Against Wake Forest, Brown posted a rush defense score of 44.4 according to Pro Football Focus. While PFF isn't a perfect system, the linebacker's struggles against the run are noticeable during the games. Opposing offenses created wide lanes and took advantage of both Brown and Fordham in the first three weeks.
Critical Leadership
During the team's 3-0 start, the defense struggled in the first halves of games. Because of those issues, the unit needed halftime resets in both the Virginia and Wake Forest games. While some former players don't believe in the importance of halftime adjustments, Brown's impact in the locker room has been palpable.
Multiple players were asked about the halftime leaders. Every single one brought up Brown as one of the loudest voices in the room. However, when Brown was asked who's been vocal, he took no credit.
- "It's really been everybody. All of the leaders that we have on the team, you've got CJ (Bailey), Caden (Fordham), just a whole bunch of other guys really just talking to each other and their position group or their side of the ball," Brown said. "... There's no quit in us. Just keep fighting."
The latest test for Brown and the Wolfpack defense will be a stiff one. Despite starting the season 1-2, Duke poses several unique challenges for NC State. Brown will need to be on point for the Wolfpack to continue the undefeated start.
