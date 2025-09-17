Wolfpack Linebacker Honest About the State of the Defense
RALEIGH, N.C. -- First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot probably had some headaches after each of the first three games for the NC State Wolfpack in 2025. The defense has shown impressive ability to turn things around between halves early in the season.
Led by a group of veteran transfers up front and linebackers like Sean Brown, the Wolfpack has been one of the best second half defensive teams in the nation. The unit held Wake Forest scoreless in the third and fourth quarters of Thursday's win after another rallying cry from Brown and the other defensive captains.
Brown spoke to members of the media Tuesday afternoon about the defense's issues and successes through the first three weeks, as well as the challenges Duke presents in the game on Saturday.
Watch Brown's Press Conference here
Here is a partial transcript of Brown's availability:
On returning to the form the defense had in the opening win over East Carolina
- Brown: "It really starts in practice, just coming out with that intensity like we did in the first game against ECU. It's just keeping up that intensity during the whole game. We know that we haven't started the way we had, but we've made adjustments at halftime. Just continue to play our brand of ball and that's really just execution."
On what the halftime talks looked like against Virginia and Wake Forest
- Brown: "We all know what we need to fix and we all know that we just need to go out there and just execute as a team, offense and defense. With those wins, everybody knows that we haven't played our best brand of football, but we did put in the work and grinded it out and got the win. We all know that if we come out fast and execute as a team, then we know we can put some points on the board and stop them."
On his early impressions of Duke during scouting
- Brown: "They've got some good players at wideout and some good running backs. Very dynamic when they get the ball in their hands. But we're really just worried about us and how we execute.
On the rivalry with the Duke
- Brown: "It's really just another game. Honestly, we don't really too many people as a rivalry. We just kind of go about it as the next game because that's the most important game on the calendar. We know that they're a talented group. Their record doesn't really reflect that, but we all know that they're a talented group."
