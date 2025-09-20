NC State vs. Duke Live Game Thread
NC State (3-0) travels to Durham to face the Duke Blue Devils (1-2) for it's second straight road and ACC game. The Wolfpack look to continue their perfect season against another in-state rival in the Blue Devils.
Durham, NC -- North Carolina State football (3-0) is set to face off against the Duke Blue Devils (1-2) in its second straight road game after defeating Wake Forest in Winston-Salem last week, 34-24. Duke is looking to rebound after two straight losses, one against No. 9 Illinois at home and the other on the road against Tulane.
It's another in-state rivalry for the Wolfpack, with the two cities of Raleigh and Durham being separated by only 25 miles. Head coach Dave Doeren is only 1-3 against the Blue Devils in his time at NC State, losing both road matchups in his tenure.
Game is set to kick off at 4 P.M. EST in Durham, and it can be watched on ESPN 2.
Make sure to follow along for updates throughout the game.
Game Thread
Start of the First Quarter:
