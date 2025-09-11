All Wolfpack

NC State vs. Wake Forest Live Game Thread

NC State opens up ACC play against Wake Forest. It's the first home game for the Wolfpack, and both teams are looking to keep their perfect seasons alive in Winston-Salem.

Daniel Rios

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) prepares to throw the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) prepares to throw the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Winston-Salem, NC -- North Carolina State faces off against Wake Forest to kick-off ACC conference play for both teams. The Wolfpack are coming off a thrilling win over Virginia, 35-31. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons throttled Western Carolina 42-10.

It's one of the longest rivalries in sports with this being the 119th game between the two teams. Head coach Dave Doeren is 6-6 against Wake Forest as NC State's head coach, the last win coming in 2023 by a score of 26-6.

Game is set to kick off at 7 P.M. EST in Winston-Salem, and it can be watched on ESPN.

Make sure to follow along for updates throughout the game.

Game Thread

START OF THE FIRST QUARTER:

NC State won the toss and deferred; Wake Forest will receive

SCORING UPDATE: Chris Barnes returns the opening kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown. Wake Forest up 7-0

Published |Modified
