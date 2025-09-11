NC State vs. Wake Forest Live Game Thread
Winston-Salem, NC -- North Carolina State faces off against Wake Forest to kick-off ACC conference play for both teams. The Wolfpack are coming off a thrilling win over Virginia, 35-31. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons throttled Western Carolina 42-10.
It's one of the longest rivalries in sports with this being the 119th game between the two teams. Head coach Dave Doeren is 6-6 against Wake Forest as NC State's head coach, the last win coming in 2023 by a score of 26-6.
Game is set to kick off at 7 P.M. EST in Winston-Salem, and it can be watched on ESPN.
Make sure to follow along for updates throughout the game.
Game Thread
START OF THE FIRST QUARTER:
NC State won the toss and deferred; Wake Forest will receive
SCORING UPDATE: Chris Barnes returns the opening kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown. Wake Forest up 7-0
