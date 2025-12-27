The Three Best Running Back Performances For NC State in 2025

RALEIGH — While the focus for NC State football moved from the 2025 season to the retention and transfer portal battles for 2026 as soon as coach Dave Doeren hoisted the Gasparilla Bowl trophy in the air, there are still many moments to recall from the year before diving into the next season.

The Wolfpack boasted two standout running backs, redshirt freshman Duke Scott and redshirt sophomore Hollywood Smothers, who helped lead the team to an 8-5 record. Both players put together massive performances running the football, some of which will be remembered by NC State fans for years to come. What were the three best performances from that duo?

No. 3: Smothers explodes against Virginia

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs with the football to score a touchdown during the second half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Long before Smothers chose to enter the transfer portal and explore potential opportunities in the NFL, he entered the 2025 season with expectations of breaking out as one of the top running backs in the ACC. His performance against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second week of the season acted as a coming out party of sorts, as the redshirt sophomore exploded for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

He finished the third quarter with 106 yards and scored both of his touchdowns in that quarter. He became the first NC State player since Reggie Gallaspy in 2018 to tally over 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a game. His performance helped the Wolfpack outlast Virginia in a 35-31 classic at Carter-Finley Stadium, before the Cavaliers went on to the ACC Championship game.

No. 2: A quick outing against the Fighting Camels

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State came into a mid-season matchup against Campbell needing to regain some momentum offensively. The Fighting Camels posed little threat as a lowly FCS program struggling in their own right. Offensive coordinator Kurt Roper leaned on Smothers quickly, partially to reignite his explosive running back after Smothers was held to 67 yards against Virginia Tech.

The redshirt sophomore needed just four carries to rack up 123 yards, 59 of which came on one touchdown rush. After his four carries and a 49-7 halftime lead, Smothers took the rest of the afternoon off. He did enough to wow the fans, earning that right.

No. 1: Duke Scott's relief propels the Pack

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

NC State's indisputable best rushing performance of the season didn't come from Smothers, somewhat surprisingly. The redshirt sophomore injured himself during the team's loss to Pittsburgh, causing Doeren and Roper to turn to Scott, who served as the team's change-of-pace back throughout the first two months of the year. He answered the call, and then some.

The redshirt freshman ran for a career-best 196 yards and a touchdown, gashing then-ranked No. 8 Georgia Tech. He exploded for a 69-yard rush late in the second half to help put the game out of reach for a potent Yellow Jackets offense. Scott offered a more punishing style of running that Smothers couldn't, maintaining ball control for the Wolfpack long enough to beat Georgia Tech.

