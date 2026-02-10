Wolfpack Guard Named ACC Player of the Week

North Carolina State continues to shine in ACC play, and the conference is starting to recognize the Wolfpack's efforts amid what was a six-game winning streak.



Now, senior point guard Quadir Copeland is the latest beneficiary, earning the ACC Player of the Week Award for his play in victories over SMU and Virginia Tech.



Copeland's Week



Copeland put up incredible numbers throughout the week, averaging 14 points, 13 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and three steals. That included a 16:0 assist-to-turnover ratio and 10 rebounds in the Wolfpack's nail-biting, one-point win at SMU, becoming the first player to do so in the ACC in almost 30 years and the first to accomplish the feat without a turnover in program history.



Greyson Murphy of Belmont was the last player with 16 assists in a D-I game in 2019, and the total is the fourth-most in a single game in NC State history. Dennis Smith Jr. also had 16 assists in a game in 2016.



16 DIMES AND ZERO TURNOVERS 🥶



While Copeland only scored seven points against the Mustangs, well below his expected output, he helped set up strong games from Darrion Williams, Tre Holloman, Ven-Allen Lubin, and Matt Able, and impressively produced a rare double-double without scoring in double-figures.



"He still has some moments, but never in a million years could I have imagined he'd be able to come on the road against a team that was in the Top 25 and a great team and have 16 assists and no turnovers," head coach Will Wade told the media. "... Give him credit. He's worked hard on his game. He's worked hard on his mental prep. He's worked hard on a lot of different things. I give him all the credit. I just give him the road map. He's got to navigate everything, and he's done it. "



The 6-foot-6 senior returned to his scoring ways in Saturday's win over Virginia Tech, with 21 points on seven-of-11 shooting. He also had his third straight game with at least 10 assists and added three rebounds with an astounding five steals.



"My teammates were just in the right spots and were trusting me," Copeland said. "They told me to be stronger at the basket. I'd been looking for them all the time, so they told me to sometimes be selfish and take those easy shots. I just listened to them. They trust me, and I just got myself into the flow of the game."



Copeland also crossed the 1,000-point threshold in Saturday's win.



"It's an amazing feeling, but winning is the best," he added. "Of course, I knew I was close. I'm human. I knew I was close to it, but it's a great feeling, especially when I'm a point guard, and I always get myself going off of passes and things like that. Reaching it in college feels like when I reached it in high school. It's that feeling of being a 1,000-point scorer and putting your name in the books. It's an amazing feeling, but we're just ready to move on."

