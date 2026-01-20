NC State to Host Elite 2027 Wide Receiver On Visit

Now that the chaos of the 2026 college football transfer portal window is, for the most part, behind them, programs across the country are shifting their focus to high school recruiting as the 2027 class continues to heat up.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been highly active in the 2027 recruiting cycle over the past few days, making progress with several elite prospects. One of those prospects is a four-star wide receiver who is expected to visit campus in Raleigh this weekend.

Four-Star Wide Receiver Set to Visit NC State

According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, NC State is expected to host Jaiden Kelly-Murray, a four-star wide receiver from Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Summerville, South Carolina, for an official visit on January 24 in Raleigh.

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

NC State has been pursuing Kelly-Murray over the past few months. Although the Wolfpack hasn’t officially extended an offer to the four-star wideout yet, they have shown interest in him throughout his recruiting process.

Kelly-Murray is one of the top recruits in the 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 362 overall player nationally, the No. 52 wide receiver, and the No. 9 prospect from South Carolina.

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) and wide receiver Wesley Grimes (6) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Although his recruitment remains open, South Carolina has already emerged as a strong contender for Kelly-Murray. According to Simmons, the Gamecocks are “the team to beat” in the young wide receiver’s recruitment, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives them a 72.1% chance of landing him.

While the Wolfpack has plenty of ground to make up in Kelly-Murray’s recruitment, bringing him to campus for a visit should help NC State significantly improve its standing with him, especially if he leaves Raleigh with an offer from the program.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

Shortly after visiting NC State, Kelly Murray is expected to travel to Columbia for a visit with the Gamecocks, and he already has an official visit to Illinois scheduled for June. His trip to Raleigh comes at a crucial point in his recruitment, making this weekend even more critical for Doeren and company.

NC State is coming off a rough 2026 recruiting cycle. The Wolfpack needs to improve its performance in the 2027 cycle to remain a competitive ACC team, and landing a player like Kelly-Murray would be a good start.

While it will be hard to pull the four-star wide receiver out of his home state, hosting Kelly-Murray for a visit will at least establish the Wolfpack as serious contenders in his recruitment.

Keep it with NC State On SI for updates throughout the transfer portal process. Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.