NC State Extends Offer to Elite 2028 EDGE

With the 2026 transfer portal window closing, college football has officially entered the offseason, and coaching staffs across the country are now focusing on the high school recruiting trail.

While NC State and Dave Doeren’s priority is the 2027 cycle, the Wolfpack have also begun extending offers to top recruits in the 2028 class, including a four-star EDGE from Tennessee who ranks among the nation’s top 60 prospects.

Wolfpack Offers Four-Star 2028 EDGE

On Jan. 16, NC State extended an offer to Braxton Rein, a four-star EDGE from the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Rein shared on X that his Wolfpack offer came after a conversation with tight ends coach Gavin Locklear.

"I am blessed to announce that, after a great talk with [Coach Gavin Locklear], I have received an offer from North Carolina State University," Rein wrote.

Rein is one of the top prospects in the 2028 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 52 overall player nationally, the No. 7 EDGE, and the No. 2 prospect from Tennessee. He is a talented pass rusher who also plays tight end for Baylor, earning a spot on MaxPreps’ First-Team Offense Sophomore All-American team in 2025.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) pressures Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

NC State is the ninth program to offer Rein, joining Florida, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Ohio State, Louisville, and Vanderbilt.

The offer comes early in Rein’s process, which could benefit the Wolfpack in the long run, as Doeren and his staff can begin building a relationship with the Four-Star pass rusher before other programs get involved.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

While Rein’s recruitment is currently wide open, Alabama has built an early lead with the young EDGE, as the Crimson Tide was the only program to host him on a visit this fall, during their game against Oklahoma.

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives Alabama the best chance to land Rein at 72.7%, followed by Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Louisville. While the Wolfpack has some ground to make up in his recruitment, they have plenty of time to do so, as he likely won’t make a decision anytime soon.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

If NC State can get Rein on campus in Raleigh for an unofficial visit this offseason, the Wolfpack should be able to boost their standing in his recruitment.

While it’s still early in Rein’s process, he already has offers from some of the nation’s top programs, and the Wolfpack will face stiff competition to secure his commitment. Still, extending him an offer at least gives NC State a chance to land one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.

