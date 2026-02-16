NC State Hosts Top In-State 2028 Point Guard on Visit

While NC State head coach Will Wade and his staff are laser-focused on the 2025-2026 college basketball season, that hasn’t prevented them from remaining active on the high school recruiting trail.

Over the past few months, the Wolfpack has made progress with several recruits across multiple classes, including recently hosting a three-star in-state 2028 point guard on campus in Raleigh for a game-day visit.

3-Star 2028 Point Guard Visits NC State

As first reported by PackPower247, NC State hosted Kenyon St. Louis, a three-star point guard from Winston Salem Christian High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on a visit during the Wolfpack’s loss to Miami on Saturday.

NC State is hosting in-state PG Kenyon St. Louis (@KenyonStLouis_1) from Winston-Salem Christian for its matchup with Miami.



The Ontario native averaged 10.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals with the 16U Canadian Junior National Team last year.



✍️: https://t.co/G2eIvGHmYy pic.twitter.com/CMgbXvjnuy — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 14, 2026

While NC State wasn’t able to pull out the win over Miami, getting St. Louis on campus for a visit is a key step in the Wolfpack’s pursuit of him.

NC State still hasn’t officially offered St. Louis, but he will likely be among the Wolfpack’s top targets throughout the 2028 cycle. The 6’2” guard has already established himself as one of the top recruits in his class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 85 overall player nationally, the No. 156 point guard, and the No. 6 prospect in North Carolina.

Feb 20, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Basketball with the North Carolina State Wolfpack logo sits on the court during a timeout as the Wolfpack play the Boston College Eagles in the first half at PNC Arena. The North Carolina State Wolfpack won 89-80. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images | Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Although he’s currently rated a three-star recruit on most prominent recruiting sites, he will likely rise to a four-star prospect as the rest of the 2028 class is evaluated.

In addition to playing for Winston-Salem Christian, St. Louis is originally from Canada and played for the Canadian U16 national team at last summer’s FIBA Americup, where he averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As of now, St. Louis’ recruitment is wide open, and there’s likely a long way to go before he makes a decision. However, a few programs have started making progress with the young point guard. In an interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw last month, he highlighted Mississippi State, Arizona State, and Florida State as the schools that stand out to him most.

While NC State is currently behind in his recruitment, his recent trip to Raleigh likely boosted the Wolfpack’s standing with the three-star point guard, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he received an offer from the program in the near future.

St. Louis’ recruitment has gained momentum in recent weeks, and he will likely be among the most sought-after prospects in the 2028 class. If Wade and his staff can continue to strengthen their relationship with him throughout his recruitment, they should be serious contenders for one of the nation’s top point guards.

Keep it with NC State On SI for updates throughout the transfer portal process. Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.