NC State Extends Offer to Talented 2026 Small Forward
NC State head coach Will Wade and his staff have done a solid job in the 2026 recruiting cycle so far, securing commitments from four-star center Trevon Carter-Givens and four-star small forward Cole Cowser.
As the cycle continues, the Wolfpack have continued to target more prospects in the 2026 class and recently extended an offer to a three-star small forward from Massachusetts and a top 170 overall player in the country
Wolfpack Offers 3-Star 2026 Small Forward
On Feb. 4, NC State extended an offer to Sam Fleming, a three-star small forward from Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Wilbraham, Massachusetts. He announced the offer on X, writing, “Beyond blessed to receive an offer from NC State!”
NC State is just the seventh Division I program to offer Fleming, joining George Mason, George Washington, Mississippi State, UMass, Xavier, and West Virginia.
The 6’7” forward is a talented recruit and would be a solid addition to the Wolfpack’s 2026 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 166 overall player in the country, the No. 50 small forward, and the No. 5 prospect from Massachusetts.
Although NC State’s offer to Fleming comes relatively late in the 2026 cycle, the Wolfpack should be well-positioned to compete for the three-star forward. No program has made significant progress in his recruitment, and he has yet to take any visits, giving the Wolfpack plenty of time to emerge as a frontrunner for the Wimbraham & Monsoon Academy star.
As of now, the Wolfpack ranks 23rd nationally in the 2026 class, according to Rivals. With Coler, one of the nation’s top small forwards, already committed, Wade and company don’t necessarily need to add another wing. Still, Fleming would be a welcome addition to their class.
Fleming’s recruitment picked up steam heading into his junior year but cooled in the following months. NC State is the first program to offer him since 2024, and the timing of the Wolfpack’s offer may indicate that Wade and his staff are preparing to make a push to land the young small forward in the coming weeks.
While several other programs have offered Fleming, it’s unclear whether any are actively pursuing him, leaving the door open for NC State to gain significant ground in his recruitment.
If the Wolfpack can make a strong early impression on him and continue to make progress with him throughout his senior year, there’s a strong chance NC State will land the three-star small forward.
