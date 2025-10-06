Injuries Hit, NC State Defenders Still Shine Bright
The injury bug. It’s a dreaded thing to catch during a season for any sports team at any level in the country. Head coach Dave Doeren has dealt with it before, and in 2025, he’s dealing with it again.
Going into the matchup against Campbell, NC State was gonna be without linebacker Sean Brown, safety Brody Barnhardt, and nickel Jackson Vick, to name a few of the defensive starters who were missing the action on Saturday.
Despite the injuries and a first-quarter scare, the defense limited the Campbell offense for the entire game, only holding them to 10 points. Both times Campbell scored, they got the ball in plus field position due to a turnover from the NC State offense.
The names who replaced the usual starters were linebacker Kenny Soares Jr., nickel Asaad Brown Jr., and corner Jivan Baly.
Soares has played in more of a rotational role throughout the 2025 season, but with Brown out, he got more of a solidified role on Saturday.
It’s a team game, and the Wolfpack defense performed well against Campbell, but it’s time to take a closer look to see how these three performed in a more expanded role on the defensive end.
Kenny Soares Jr.
Soares played 46 total snaps for NC State and led the team in tackles and defensive stops, according to Pro Football Focus. He was targeted three times in coverage and allowed three receptions for nine yards.
His overall defensive grade by PFF was a 66.4.
Asaad Brown Jr.
Brown has played in the past two weeks due to the Vick injury and has showcased instinctive fullness in his playing time. He’s slowly settled into his role within the defense, getting better every week.
He only got targeted once against Campbell, allowing one reception for only four yards – he added four tackles as well, according to PFF. His defensive grade was 72.7.
Jivan Baly
Baly is a redshirt freshman and hasn’t really seen consistent playing time this season at all. The coaching staff called his number against Campbell, and he stepped up. Baly’s defensive grade was a 61.2, but he only allowed an NFL passer rating of 52.1 when targeted on Saturday – he added three tackles according to PFF.
