Dave Doeren Shares His Feelings on Rivalry Week
RALEIGH — NC State picked up its critical sixth win Friday against Florida State, but now faces the most important opponent of the season. Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack will host North Carolina for the Triangle's most-heated and historic rivalry matchup on Saturday.
Doeren laid out that his team doesn't need any reminders about how meaningful this particular matchup is. While the Wolfpack plays the card that every game has the same level of importance, beating Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels just means more in the City of Oaks.
NC State's veteran coach spoke at his Monday press conference, discussing what it means for his seniors on Senior Night and how his team has responded since the FSU win.
Watch Here
Doeren's Noteworthy Quotes
On spending time with Belichick and his experiences learning from the Hall of Fame coach
- "He came once during Bradley Chubb's... That class where we had those four defensive linemen drafted. He came and it was great to be around him and he had a lot of questions. Coach Belichick always called head coaches because he was the GM... I was always impressed with just his attention to detail..."
- "... One of my mentors Bret Bielema and one of my former teammates, at the time were coaching on his staff in New England, so I was able to go up there and watch their OTAs and spend time in their meetings and watch him coach. I have a lot of respect for (Belichick) and how he did his job up there."
On the performance of captain and starting linebacker Caden Fordham
- "Caden is playing really good, and he's gotten better and better and better as the year has gone on, and he's playing with a lot of confidence. When Sean (Brown) went down, we moved him from the will to the MIKE and it took him a couple of games and then he's just really hit a stride, and he knows where to fit."
- "He's communicating at a high level. His pass coverage has gotten better and better and better as the years gone on. He's playing square, he's using his hands beating blocks and he's just tough man. He's a really tough kid and so I'm really happy for him... It's been a tremendous senior year, and he's playing as consistent as any Mike linebacker that I've watched on film."
On understanding the rivalry as a young coach and how it's evolved
- "I don't know if I've had like, a moment in time... I think I've told you guys many times, the biggest thing that's unique about this is how close we are together geographically. We used to stay in the Marriott Downtown when I first got here, great hotel. But when you go down in the lobby, the gift store has NC State stuff, Duke stuff, and Carolina stuff."
- "And I'm like, 'Man, this is our team hotel that shouldn't be there,' and that's just how it is. As you know, the city has a lot of everybody in it... Everybody's here, right? And it's just different that way from where I've been for most places."
