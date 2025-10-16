NC State Pitcher Talks Offseason Work, Possible Role Change
RALEIGH — NC State baseball is looking to make a return to Omaha and the College World Series in 2026. The process of making that return starts with the offseason preparations for Elliott Avent's program.
Luckily for Avent and his staff, they'll have the services of star right-handed pitcher Jacob Dudan once again in 2026. Dudan wasn't quite as strong as his Freshman All-American season a year prior, but he still produced some strong numbers. The righty spoke to members of the media about his progress during the offseason and a potential role change as a starting pitcher for the Pack.
Dudan Transcript
On the offseason and preparing for the upcoming season
- "The fall has been good. Just really been working on the sinker-changeup combination. Kind of went away from the slider, just for part of this fall. Learning to play the changeup off of that sinker and then adding that slider back in, along with the four-seam ... Just being able to mix all those pitches really well, it's going to be really important for me to do that in the spring."
On building his body up and gaining weight
- "For the summer, after USA (National Team) ended, I went home and ate a lot. Mom's cooking was pretty good and coming back here, I was hitting the weights hard... Lifting three, soon-to-be four times a week, that's allowed me to put on all this muscle and all of this weight."
- "Even the coaches mentioned it and I didn't even notice. I came back weighing 197, thinking I was getting a little fat and they were like, 'No, it looks like it's really good weight.'"
On transitioning to a starting role in the Cape Cod League over the summer
- "I learned a lot about the routine needed to start every seven days. In the Cape, it was a little different. I started one game, had like a five-day break. And then had a four-day break. I went four innings and then five and then opened one game before going to USA."
- "I learned how important it is to get on that starting routine, learning how to take care of the body throughout starts and just being able to carry myself."
On sharing how he dealt with early-season struggles last spring with his teammates
- "I just took time and I talked about it to the whole team. I talked about leaving what happens at the field at the field. I was struggling at the start. I couldn't go home and have a night to myself where I wasn't thinking about the struggles I was having. When I went on, I realized just leave it at the field, move on to the next day. That's when I really started to see myself succeed more."
