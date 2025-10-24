NC State WR Coach Shares Insight on Group's 2025 Progress
RALEIGH — The performance of NC State's wide receivers became a major point of conversation during the offseason. With a much younger group, the expectations were lower, but the receiver corps needed to step up to help sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey.
The Wolfpack's wideouts have been a revelation through the first seven weeks, particularly sophomore Terrell Anderson. Much of the group's success can be attributed to veteran position coach Joker Phillips.
The receivers coach joined Wednesday's 'Wolfpack Weekly' radio program and shared some insight into the development of the sophomore-heavy group. Find out what Phillips said about his wideouts right here:
Phillips' Notable Quotes
On how the receiver group spent the bye week
- "We were banged up a little bit, and also we gave a couple guys a couple days off. I was able to get some of the younger guys up to speed to try to develop some more depth. Teddy Hoffmann is a young that's played a lot of plays, but he still needs some to improve, so we had a chance to get him a little bit more reps."
- "Got a chance to move some guys around. Some inside guys outside, some outside guys to inside, just in case we need to use them."
On how he's used other programs wide receivers to help his own group
- "Two years ago, when they got here, I did a study on the Washington wide receivers from when (Michael Penix Jr.) was the quarterback there. And in a two-year span, you saw a couple of guys that stayed together, first thing... And that's one of the things I was trying to talk to these guys about. We've got a talented group. What we need to do is stay together."
- "You saw (Washington's) numbers go up and by year three and four of those guys, they had three or four guys drafted and I think we could have the same thing. We just need to stay together and continue to improve."
On Terrell Anderson's improvement from his freshman season
- "Terrell is really an unselfish guy... I said coming into fall that I've got four starters. Terrell was probably the fourth guy. And he never flinched, never bothered him. Now I feel like I've got five starters..."
- "Terrell has always been a pretty consistent guy. One of the things we challenged him coming into the season was to be a little bit more physical and he's done that. He's going in."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.