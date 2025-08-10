Former Wolfpack Safety Poised for Key Role in SEC
The 2025 NC State defensive backfield will look different from what it did a year ago. One of the biggest pieces that won’t be there is now LSU’s safety TaMarcus Cooley, who entered the transfer portal this past winter and was ranked the No. 2 safety according to On3.
It’s only natural to check up on your ex after a relationship, so it has to be natural to see how Cooley will fit into the Tigers this upcoming season with the Tigers. LSU's opener against ACC rival Clemson set to kick off on Aug. 30th.
Why LSU
It’s no secret LSU needed defensive help after last season. The offense was able to produce with players like quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and now NFL tackle Will Campbell, but to put it simply, the defense wasn’t good a season ago.
Even before fall camp officially began, head coach Brian Kelly was high on his defense and their potential for 2025.
“We weren’t good enough as a team and a lot of that had to do with addressing some shortcoming we had on defense,” Kelly said. “We think we’ve done that. I love our roster.
Versatility is the name of the game for defense across the country, and Cooley can certainly do that. He played 380 snaps in the slot last season, and the rest on the backend. In this role, he led ACC safeties in pass breakups and was ranked in the top 110 in the conference in forced incompletion rate.
It’s exactly the type of playmaker LSU needed to help bolster the defense entering 2025, and the hopes can come to fruition as Cooley committed to the Tigers in January.
How will Cooley fare in 2025?
LSU hopes Cooley can make an impact wherever they slot him in for 2025. Whether in the slot, box safety, or a traditional free safety, the expectation is for him to make plays. He’s currently projected to be a starter with others like Ashton Stamps and A.J. Haulcy.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have a lot of fun fixing the problems and figuring out how to deploy his new defensive secondary. Cooley isn’t the only transfer, Mansoor Delan (Virginia Tech), Haulcy (Houston) and Ja’Keem Jackson (Florida). All these players were standouts from their previous team, with Haulcy even being named an All-Big 12 safety a season ago.
With an offense ready to be efficient again with potential first-round quarterback Nussmeier taking the snaps, the defense has to perform better than it did a season ago, and with Cooley and others coming down south, it sure looks like it may be a reality.
