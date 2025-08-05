Wolfpack Secondary Reloads With Transfers, Returners Ahead of 2025 Season

Temple cornerback transfer Jamel Johnson (@Jamel21100) is transferring to NC State, his agent @Agent_Dant3 tells @247Sports/@CBSSports.



Johnson posted 47 tackles and 2 INTs this season while holding opposing passers to a 37% completion rate, per PFF.https://t.co/vpaXr1dYcf pic.twitter.com/CGN714zWZQ