NC State Makes Top 10 For Elite 2027 Linebacker

While NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff's primary recruiting focus is on the upcoming January transfer portal window and on rounding out the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Wolfpack have already started targeting and making progress with several prospects in the 2027 cycle.

One of those prospects is a four-star linebacker and one of the best recruits from North Carolina, who recently named NC State as one of his final 10 schools.

Four-Star 2027 Linebacker Includes NC State in Top 10

On Dec. 25, Jalaythan Mayfield, a four-star linebacker from Lincolnton High School in Lincolnton, North Carolina, announced on X that he had narrowed his decision down to 10 schools, naming NC State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, and South Carolina as his finalists.

NC State has been pursuing Mayfield throughout his recruitment, initially extending him an offer back in January and hosting him on multiple unofficial visits throughout 2025.

While all 10 of Mayfield's finalists are still very much in the mix for the elite linebacker, he recently told Rivals' Vice President of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, that three schools are currently standing out the most: NC State, Miami, and South Carolina.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

“Right now the three schools I feel most comfortable with are Miami, South Carolina, and NC State,” Mayfield told Wiltfong.

When discussing NC State, Mayfield highlighted the opportunity to build a legacy with the Wolfpack, along with his relationships with linebacker coach Isaiah Moore and defensive coordinator DJ Eliot, as key reasons for his interest in the program.

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“What I love about NC State is I feel that it’s a place where I can build a legacy and a brand being an in state guy as well as the relationship I’ve built with Coach Moore and Coach Eliot," Mayfield told Wiltfong.

According to Wiltfong, Mayfield plans to take visits with his finalists throughout January and February before making a decision. Given his comments about NC State, the Wolfpack should have an opportunity to get him back on campus in Raleigh, which could further boost their standing with the four-star recruit.

If NC State is ultimately able to land Mayfield, he'd be a massive addition to the Wolfpack's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 209 overall player nationally, the No. 10 linebacker, and the No. 9 prospect out of North Carolina.

Mayfield hasn't set a commitment date, and there's no current timeline for his decision, but it appears that NC State has established itself as a serious contender to land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

